Pro-‘Science’ Gavin Newsom Launches Own CDC with Oregon, Washington

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who believes in transgenderism and mask mandates, launched a new “health alliance” with Oregon and Washington to counter the Trump administration’s changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Newsom’s office announced the new “West Coast Health Alliance” to “to uphold scientific integrity in public health as Trump destroys CDC’s credibility” on vaccines.

The move came as Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy moved to fire career officials who pushed back on his reforms to regulatory approval of vaccines and other medications. Many Americans have applauded Kennedy’s reforms after the CDC and other agencies pursued aggressive vaccine mandates and lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, some of which proved to be ineffective or even harmful.

Newsom claimed that the new alliance would protect “science” — just as he claimed his alliance of western states would protect residents from the coronavirus vaccine.

In October 2020, Newsom and other Democrats were vocal in their skepticism of the vaccine, declaring that any vaccine developed by the Trump administration was inherently suspect. He organized the “Western States Workgroup,” including Oregon, Washington, and Nevada (then under Democratic control) to “review any vaccine that receives federal approval and verify its safety” before making it “available to the public.”

Once President Joe Biden took office, Newsom tossed aside his skepticism and mandated the vaccine in the State of California.

The governor also made California a “sanctuary state” for transgender surgeries and drugs for children, despite the lack of any scientific evidence such treatments help young people suffering from gender dysphoria, and growing scientific evidence that these treatments have negative long-term effects.

