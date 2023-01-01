California Becomes ‘Sanctuary State’ for ‘Transgender Kids’

California became the first “sanctuary state” on Sunday for so-called “transgender children” seeking drugs and surgeries to alter their physical manifestations of secondary sex characteristics, which are restricted in some states.

As Breitbart News reported in September, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed the bill, SB 107, into law. It was sponsored by State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who often sponsors provocative LGBT legislation. The law officially takes place on January 1, 2023.

The law “would prohibit a provider of health care, a health care service plan, or a contractor from releasing medical information related to a person or entity allowing a child to receive gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care in response to a criminal or civil action, including a foreign subpoena, based on another state’s law that authorizes a person to bring a civil or criminal action against a person or entity that allows a child to receive gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”

It would also “prohibit the enforcement of an order based on another state’s law authorizing a child to be removed from their parent or guardian based on that parent or guardian allowing their child to receive gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”

There is no scientific or ethical consensus on whether children can decide they have a gender identity that is different than their biological sex, which activists claimed is “assigned at birth” by doctors, but is determined by chromosomes.

There is also no consensus about the age at which children should be able to seek what activists call “gender-affirming” treatments. Activists want minors to be able to obtain such treatments without parental consent.

The Biden administration supports the idea that “transgender children” exist, and has castigated those states where Republican governors have signed laws restricting or criminalizing such treatments to protect children from abuse.

LGBT activists have tried to censor conservatives, such as author Abigail Shrier, who have pointed to the negative effects of “gender-affirming care” on minors, and to the phenomenon of “detransitioners” who later attempt to reverse the effects of such “care,” often without success.

In November 2022, the New York Times admitted that “gender-affirming” drugs could cause long-term harm to “transgender youths,” and noted growing concerns in the scientific community about such treatments.

