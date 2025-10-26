Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (D) got some pushback on Sunday after sharing her own birthday message.

In the social media post, Clinton acknowledged the date and accompanied the message with a photo of herself as a child.

“I’m 78 today, and thinking of all the people who helped this young girl grow and thrive along the way. Today I’d love to hear about how you’re showing up, in ways large or small, for the next generation. Maybe someone will be inspired by your comment to be a part of a child’s village in the same way,” she wrote:

I'm 78 today, and thinking of all the people who helped this young girl grow and thrive along the way. Today I'd love… Posted by Hillary Clinton on Sunday, October 26, 2025

Social media users were quick to reply to Clinton’s post, one person writing, “She reminds me of the mean little girl whose father owned the general store on The little house on the prairie.”

Someone else called her “The definition of a battle axe,” while another person said she was “The Devil in disguise.”

On her birthday in 2019, President Donald Trump’s campaign team and other conservatives trolled Clinton and reminded her of the 2016 tweet which showed a photo of her as a child with the caption, “Happy Birthday to this future president,” Breitbart News reported.

“President Trump’s historic victory, which took place less than two weeks after Clinton’s celebratory tweet, did not allow the message to age with grace. Team Trump, the Trump campaign’s official Twitter account, reminded the once-presidential hopeful of her historic defeat by posting a video of Trump’s victory state by state,” the Breitbart News article said.

In 2020, Clinton sent a happy birthday message to then Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), per Breitbart News.

Although Harris did become former President Joe Biden’s (D) vice president, she and her running mate, radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), lost the presidential election to Trump in 2024.

