Report: Democrat-Run California to Spend Billions on Illegals’ Healthcare While Undercutting Police

Democrat-controlled California will reportedly keep rolling out the red carpet for illegal aliens in the 2025-2026 budget period while shoving state police officers to the side.

Per the Daily Caller, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is doing what many Democrats in other states have done when it comes to illegals and health care, the outlet reported Tuesday.

The article stated:

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s final budget allocates $348 million to law enforcement while the state’s own budget experts in an October report estimate the tab for giving full health benefits for illegal aliens amounts to $10 billion. The new report by the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) reveals a 35% higher figure than the $7.4 billion cost Newsom estimated in his January 2025 budget proposal. California’s joint state-federal Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, provides comprehensive coverage for doctor’s visits, medications, and dental and vision care for 1.7 million illegal aliens, who represent 11% of the program’s enrollees, according to the LAO report. Illegal immigrants’ health benefits will consume a fourth of the Medi-Cal money flowing from state coffers.

Many leftists with social justice and open borders lobbying groups, some with links to billionaire George Soros, have demanded the federal government stop funding police across the nation, Breitbart News reported in 2020.

In addition, Democrat-run Oregon is reportedly on track to spend $500 million more on a program that gives free health care to illegal migrants than for its state police, according to a Breitbart News article published in October:

Oregon is one of the Democrat-dominated states that went all-in for free healthcare programs for illegals during the Biden years. But three other deep blue states that made similar moves on health care for migrants have begun pulling back on these promises because the programs are massive budget busters. California, Illinois, and Minnesota all launched massive health care giveaways to illegals over the last four years, but all three are paring back their programs after costs soared tens of millions beyond what was initially proposed.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) admitted in October that the government shutdown fight is over Democrats seeking to give taxpayer funded health care to illegals, Breitbart News reported. Now, police officers in Democrat-run areas across America are apparently fed up with illegals getting billions in funds while they get ignored, according to the outlet.