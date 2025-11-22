WATCH: Secret Santa Blesses Idaho Mom as Her Teen Daughter Heals from Flesh-Eating Infection

A Secret Santa in eastern Idaho surprised a young mother recently who has been caring for her teenage daughter after a severe medical issue.

When Mary’s 14-year-old daughter developed a flesh-eating bacterial infection on her back, she was rushed to the hospital where doctors took over, East Idaho News reported Saturday.

However, they were unable to stop the infection from leaving a wound on the teen’s back that is the size of a volleyball, and her mother has been caring for her as she gets better.

Mary has been devoted to her daughter’s healing, and since she came home the process has continued with several dressing changes every day and trips for follow-up appointments to Primary Children’s Hospital.

According to MedStar Health, skin is the human body’s largest organ and when it is wounded, the healing process can sometimes be difficult. When caring for a wound at home, it is important to keep the wound covered with clean, dry dressings to prevent infections.

Mary works at the Menan Post Office but continues to care for her daughter each day. When a Secret Santa heard about her family’s situation, he sent East Idaho News’s Nate Eaton to give her $1,000 in gas cards, $2,000 for groceries and other needs, and a $5,000 check.

Mary was surprised to see the reporter at the Post Office and told him her daughter was doing well in recovery. When she opened the gifts, she said, “Thank you, that’ll help out so much.”

Eaton then bought holiday stamps from Mary for his Christmas correspondence.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the Secret Santa surprise, with one person writing, “Oh i love this!!! Mary is one sweetest people I know. Congratulations!!! So needed and well deserved! What a blessing.”

“Hoping for a full recovery for her daughter. Thank you Nate and secret Santa for helping take some of the stress off of this mom so she can focus on her family. Merry Christmas,” another user commented.