A young man in eastern Idaho got huge surprises from a Secret Santa after he survived a horrific motorcycle crash.

The wreck that happened in September left Josh with major injuries including a fractured skull, a subarachnoid brain bleed, and some of his scalp being ripped away, East Idaho News reported Saturday.

For several weeks, his family did not know if he would live after doctors put him on a ventilator, which is a machine that can breathe for a patient, as he lay unconscious. However, he slowly woke up and eventually began the healing process.

Josh was determined to get back on his feet and worked hard to relearn how to sit up, swallow, speak, and walk. He made sure to attend therapy sessions and has since returned home to be with his family.

But his road to recovery is not over, as he recently had another surgery to repair the remaining area on his injured scalp and still goes for outpatient therapy.

When Secret Santa heard about Josh’s situation, he decided to send the outlet’s Nate Eaton and his team to surprise the young man and his family with $1,000 in gas cards, $3,000 for groceries, $2,000 for clothes and other needed items, and a $5,000 check.

Eaton found Josh at home where he was standing on the porch and appeared to be doing very well despite the hardships he has endured.

Josh expressed his thanks for the first few gifts and told Eaton he would not be cleared to go back to work until March and he had been worried about buying groceries for his family.

When he opened the check, Josh said, “That just paid for my hearing aids,” explaining his right ear was damaged.

“Thank you very much, I appreciate it,” he told Eaton and gave him a hug.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the touching moment, one person writing, “There are miracles that happen every day…this young man is one of them. Thank you, Secret Santa for your gifts to this survivor and his young family.”

“Wow, the smile on his face says everything. Secret Santa is such a blessing,” another user stated.