A teacher in Idaho whose family was forced out of their home after a dangerous incident has received a heartfelt gift from a Secret Santa.

A few weeks ago, Mrs. Mabey and her family noticed an odd smell inside their home and when the odor grew worse, her husband decided to find out the cause, East Idaho News reported Sunday.

He eventually found smoke coming out of their attic’s vents and called firefighters who broke through the ceiling to get to the source. When that happened, a fire was sparked.

Warm air rises, therefore, attics can be hot areas in a home, according to the Judd Fire Protection website.

“Make sure the vents are cleaned out, and it is working as it should. If too much lint or other debris builds up in the ductwork, the heat and friction could start a fire as well,” the site read.

The Mabey family got out of their house safely and had been staying at a hotel while they wait for the repairs to be finished. However, they will not be able to move back into their residence for up to eight months, bringing more difficulty into their lives.

Secret Santa loves surprises, so he decided to send East Idaho News’s Nate Eaton and his team to give Mrs. Mabey, who is dedicated to her students, a $5,000 check to help her family as they recover from the fire.

She was shocked when the team appeared at her school while she was teaching the young people about sewing and cooking.

Mrs. Mabey told Eaton her family had finally moved into a rental as the renovations continued.

When she opened the gift, the teacher was overwhelmed with gratitude. “Oh my gosh. Thank you. That is really needed right now,” she said.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the video, one person writing, “What a sweet woman. I pray she is back in her home sooner than expected. Thank you Secret Santa.”

“Thank you Secret Santa, Nate and team. It ‘s touching to see people like her uplifted in such a beautiful way,” another person commented.