19 States Sue HHS for Blocking Sex-Rejecting Procedures for Minors

As many as 19 states along with the District of Columbia have sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after its secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issued a declaration blocking medical professionals from administering sex-rejecting procedures to minors.

As Breitbart News reported last week, the Trump administration announced “six decisive actions” against doctors administering transition treatment to minors under the president’s order to “end the practice of sex-rejecting procedures on children that expose young people to irreversible harm.”

“The doctors assume a solemn obligation to protect children. Doctors across the country now provide needless and irreversible sex-rejecting procedures that violate their sacred Hippocratic oath, endangering the very lives that they are sworn to safeguard,” Kennedy said during the announcement.

“The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, peddled a lie that chemical and surgical sex-rejecting procedures could be good for children who suffer from gender dysphoria,” he added, further accusing them of betraying “the estimated 300,000 American youth ages 13 to 17 conditioned to believe that sex can be changed.”

The declaration went on to say that puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and other gender transitioning surgeries were unsafe for minors and further warned that doctors who administer those treatments could face expulsion from federal health programs like Medicare and Medicaid if they provide those types of care. On Tuesday, the coalition of states led by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged in their lawsuit that the declaration interferes with patient-doctor rights, per NPR.

“The lawsuit alleges that HHS’s declaration seeks to coerce providers to stop providing gender-affirming care and circumvent legal requirements for policy changes,” noted the outlet. “It says federal law requires the public to be given notice and an opportunity to comment before substantively changing health policy — neither of which, the suit says, was done before the declaration was issued.”

Letitia James also said in a statement, “Secretary Kennedy cannot unilaterally change medical standards by posting a document online, and no one should lose access to medically necessary health care because their federal government tried to interfere in decisions that belong in doctors’ offices.”

The coalition of states include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

