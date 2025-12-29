VIDEO: California Triathlete’s Body Recovered After Possible Shark Attack

A woman’s body was found Sunday near the location of a possible shark attack in California, and the victim’s family and community are mourning her loss.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said the recovery occurred south of Davenport Beach, ABC 7 reported Monday.

The swimmer was identified as 55-year-old Erica Fox, who was reported missing on December 21 at Lovers Point in Monterey Bay.

“Fox’s father confirmed to ABC’s Santa Cruz affiliate KSBW on Sunday that family members identified the body as Fox, based on the clothing she was wearing,” the outlet said, noting she was wearing a shark deterrent on her ankle at the time.

Officials had been working to locate Fox since she went missing, and when her body was found, they set up a hoist system on the bluffs to recover her body, which had apparently washed up on a beach below, per NBC News.

Video footage shows officials performing the recovery:

Prior to the recovery, Coast Guard spokesperson Christopher Sappey said a witness recalled seeing a shark breaching the water with what looked like a body in its mouth. However, the person said the shark quickly went back under the water.

Fox, who was a triathlete, was swimming with several people on December 21 when she went missing. The rest of the group made it safely to shore.

The Palm Springs Desert Sun reported:

California’s coastline is stunning — but it’s also home to apex predators. Since 1993, six human fatalities have been attributed to white sharks in California waters, according to state and international shark attack data. As of Dec. 22, three shark attacks on people have been reported in California this year, none of them fatal. Nationwide, the International Shark Attack File reports an average of 65 documented shark attacks annually, with 47 unprovoked bites recorded globally last year.

A swimmer who knew Fox said, “She was a bright light. She always had a big smile. Sharp and a caring person.”

Fox had been married to her husband for 30 years, and her father told NBC that “swimming was her forte. She just loved that.”