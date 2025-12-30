A man is taking legal action against an Outback Steakhouse restaurant in Ocala, Florida, after he was allegedly injured while using its restroom.

Michael Green filed a lawsuit in the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court for Marion County in early December, after the incident at the restaurant located at 3215 SW College Road on March 26, Ocala News reported Wednesday.

The complaint said Green was in the restaurant’s restroom and while he was “seated on the toilet in the handicap stall, the toilet suddenly shattered and collapsed beneath [him], causing him to fall” which allegedly caused him to suffer from severe injuries.

According to the Royal Toiletry website, toilets are made from ceramic materials that are strong enough to endure wear and tear, however, that does not mean they are indestructible.

“If a toilet is not installed correctly, undue pressure can be placed on specific areas, causing stress fractures. For example, uneven flooring or overtightened bolts can lead to structural damage,” the site read, adding that “Broken ceramic pieces from a cracked toilet can be razor-sharp, causing deep cuts or lacerations when the toilet shatters or collapses.”

The restaurant is being accused of not properly maintaining or inspecting the toilet before the incident, and the lawsuit also claimed the business did not ensure it was secured to the floor of the bathroom and correct the problem.

“The lawsuit claims Green suffered ‘significant and permanent loss of an important bodily function and/or permanent and significant scarring,’ as well as pain and suffering, medical expenses, and lost wages. Green is seeking damages in excess of $50,000, exclusive of interest and costs,” the Ocala News article read.

The news comes as several Outback Steakhouse restaurants have been closed down, USA Today reported in October.

“Parent company Bloomin’ Brands has closed a handful of locations across the United States, including at least two restaurants in Florida. Bloomin’ Brands opened the first Outback in 1988 in Tampa, Florida,” the article said.

The Outback Steakhouse website said it is known for offering steak, chicken, ribs, seafood, and pasta at affordable prices.