Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Health Care Roundtable Discussion

President Donald Trump holds a roundtable discussion on health care at the White House on Friday, January 16.

The Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program will be discussed, which as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will provide $50 billion to improve health care access in rural areas across the country.

“This historic investment puts local hospitals, clinics, and health workers in control of their communities’ healthcare,” Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in announcing the initiative. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, rural Americans will now have affordable healthcare close to home, free from bureaucratic obstacles.”