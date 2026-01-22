PHOTOS: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary

President Donald Trump and his bride, First Lady Melania Trump, are celebrating 21 years of married life together on Thursday.

A White House source told Fox News the couple are planning to celebrate their wedding anniversary with a special dinner together.

President Trump has been in Davos, Switzerland, this week for the World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, but is expected to return to Washington, DC, Thursday evening.

The couple married in 2005 during a ceremony at Bethesda By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida, and hosted their wedding reception at his Mar-a-Lago resort, the Palm Beach Post reported in September.

The media and crowds lined the streets to get a glimpse of the couple on their wedding day, and guests who attended included Star Jones, journalist Barbara Walters, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, supermodel Heidi Klum, singer Tony Bennet, and Billy Joel.

The president wished his wife a happy anniversary in 2025, sharing a photo of them at their wedding:

Video footage from 2010 shows the couple enjoying life with their son, Barron, inside their New York City penthouse:

As her husband made gains for the American people after retaking the White House, his wife outlined in December her own significant record of accomplishments to close the end of her first year in the role for the second time, Breitbart News reported.

The outlet also highlighted several of her other accomplishments, one of which was “Guest Advocacy at the State of the Union: For the Joint Session of Congress, the First Lady invited Angel Families, parental rights advocates, and individuals affected by crime or government overreach, continuing her emphasis on highlighting ‘everyday Americans’ who have endured hardship or injustice,” the article stated.

In addition, the film Melania, which shows viewers a behind the scenes look into her life, is set to be released on January 30.

“Few people have had the opportunity to observe the world through the perspective of an incoming First Lady, particularly during the twenty days ahead of the Presidential Inauguration. This creative vision has always intrigued me, and I am excited to showcase this historic moment,” she said.