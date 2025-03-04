First lady Melania Trump has invited several individuals — including Angel Families and a parents’ rights advocate — as her guests to Tuesday evening’s joint session of Congress, where her husband, President Donald Trump, is slated to deliver remarks on the state of the union.

One of the individuals invited is a Florida mother named January Littlejohn. A press release detailing the invite describes her as a mother who knows firsthand the importance of parental rights in schools. She sued the School Board of Leon County “after school officials at her daughter’s middle school socially transitioned her daughter to a different sexual identity without January and her husband’s knowledge or permission,” the announcement said, noting that the school, which “deceived January about their covert plan to transition her daughter,” fundamentally divided her from her daughter as a result. However, the release notes that Littlejohn’s family is now “thriving” but warns that her situation is “reminder of the danger of government encroachment on parents’ rights over their children.”

Her invite is part of Melania Trump’s broader effort to highlight Americans affected by what they described as the “horrific” policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

According to the White House, Melania Trump has also invited several other esteemed guests, including Alexis Nungaray, the angel mother who lost her child, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray to two illegal aliens; the family of Corey Comperatore — the Trump supporter killed protecting his family in Butler, Pennsylvania, during the assassination attempt on Trump; Allyson and Lauren Phillips — the mother and sister of Laken Riley, who was murdered by an illegal alien; Payton McNabb, a former high school athlete who “had her dreams of competing in college sports crushed in a September 2022 volleyball match when a biological man playing on the opposing women’s team spiked the volleyball at Payton’s face, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury.”

The full list of Melania Trump’s guests can be found here.

President Trump’s theme for Tuesday night’s speech is the “Renewal of the American Dream,” according to reports.

“In his joint address to Congress, President Trump will celebrate his extraordinarily successful first month in office while outlining his bold, ambitious and commonsense vision for the future,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The speech begins at 9 p.m. Eastern.