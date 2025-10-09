First Image and Title Revealed for Upcoming Melania Trump Film

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first official image and title for the feature length film promising the world a never before seen behind-the-scenes look at the life of First Lady Melania Trump as she prepares to return to the White House to begin the important work of the administration. Melania, directed by Rush Hour franchise director Brett Ratner, is set for a global theatrical release on January 30th, 2026, and will coincide with the one-year anniversary of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration.

“Few people have had the opportunity to observe the world through the perspective of an incoming First Lady, particularly during the twenty days ahead of the Presidential Inauguration. This creative vision has always intrigued me, and I am excited to showcase this historic moment,” Melania Trump said in a statement about the film, which promises viewers unprecedented access to the First Lady’s family, her business, meetings, and her philanthropy.

“The preparation during the inauguration period is nothing short of extraordinary. As First Lady, I oversee every detail with great care and purpose,” Trump continued. “In my case, moreover, the day-to-day private responsibilities continue — overseeing my family’s move to Washington DC, managing my business, and growing my philanthropic initiative, Fostering the Future.”

“These twenty days represent a moment in which leadership, purpose, and precision intersect, and each decision is very significant,” Mrs. Trump concluded.

Melania will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release. The film formed from a series of conversations between the first lady and her longtime senior advisor Marc Beckman.

“As a producer of this film, I am proud to share a piece of our nation’s history, particularly during this pivotal time for our First Lady, Melania Trump. When Melania Trump shared her creative vision, I immediately realized the importance of this very unique and historic story,” Beckman said in a statement.

“I’m honored to be working with Amazon, they’ve been great partners from the minute we started to negotiate the deal, through production and now as we gear up for the film’s release.”

Melania will feature brief appearances by President Donald Trump and their son, Barron. Work is being done to finish both Melania and an accompanying three-part docuseries, which will offer audiences around the world a first of its kind look into Melania Trump’s life leading up to the inauguration.

The Melania feature film and three-part docuseries follows the successful release of Mrs. Trump’s first book, a number one New York Times bestseller, Melania.

Beckman also clarified the facts surrounding the bidding war the took place for Melania, saying “some bidders were interested only in a film, and others only in a series. Amazon ended up bidding on both, and checked all the boxes we were looking for, as they could also deliver a theatrical film release.”

He continued, saying the deal for the film and the docuseries was “negotiated by me – on behalf of Melania Trump – while dealing with all the studios directly. It was an incredibly competitive bidding process with multiple rounds of bids.”

Melania also comes after Hollywood and the establishment entertainment press largely ignored her during her husband’s first term.

