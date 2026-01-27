A snowplow driver in Cincinnati, Ohio, is being lavished with praise for his role in helping rescue a sick newborn during a harsh winter storm.

The incident happened Sunday when Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) driver Joe Estes got an important phone call, Fox 19 reported Monday.

An ambulance needed to get the sick infant, named Bryson, to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for care, but the roads were so bad the vehicle could not make it there.

Estes knew time was of the essence for baby Bryson and got to work clearing miles of roadway as the ambulance carrying the newborn followed him.

Video footage shows Estes’ snow plow moving through the deep snow with lights flashing as the ambulance safely trailed him. In addition, visibility appeared to be poor, but that did not keep Estes from making sure Bryson got to his destination:

“It’s probably the most important trek of my ODOT career. It wasn’t just pushing snow; it was getting this ambulance to this hospital safely and back,” Estes commented after the mission.

A respiratory therapist traveling with Bryson later thanked Estes for his help, stating, “We knew he was going to be cool — we had him on the phone a couple times and he was like ‘Just tell me exactly what you guys need and where we’re going.'”

According to authorities, Bryson is doing well while being cared for at the hospital, per WLWT.

ODOT shared images of snowy roadways early Tuesday, telling residents to make sure to give them room to work:

Despite all the attention and praise, Estes does not want any of the glory but simply wanted to know the child was okay. “By no means am I the hero. Hope everything works out for the best,” he said.

According to reporter Brooklyn Andres, Estes worked over 30 hours in three days to help clear the roads.

“As a parent myself knowing I played a small, small role in helping this ambulance and this child and family make it and whatever procedure they needed, it’s a feel good story,” Estes said.