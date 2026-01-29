A Florida nurse who was fired from Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital after wishing long-term birth complications on White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is no longer allowed to practice nursing in the state.

“Effective today, Lexie Lawler is no longer allowed to practice nursing in Florida,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced in a Wednesday X post.

“Making statements that wish pain and suffering on anyone, when those statements are directly related to one’s practice, is an ethical red line we should not cross,” Uthmeier added. “I’m proud of @FLSurgeonGen for taking this decisive action.”

Lawler faced heavy backlash after she was heard ghoulishly declaring that she hopes Karoline Leavitt — who is currently expecting her second child — suffers serious long-term birth complications.

“As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth-degree tear,” the now-former nurse proclaimed in a TikTok video, maintaining a smug smirk throughout.

“I hope that you fucking rip from bow to stern and never shit normally again, you cunt,” Lawler added.

Watch Below:

The nurse’s TikTok account appears to have since been deleted — but not before social media users saved it and posted it to X, where it went viral, catching the attention of several Florida lawmakers.

“I was in touch with hospital leadership as soon as I learned this afternoon and have been informed that this person is no longer employed there,” Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer (R) announced in an X post last week.

“These disgusting comments have no place in medicine or in our community,” Singer added.

Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital further confirmed Lawler’s termination in a statement to WPTV, telling the outlet, “Following a prompt review, the individual is no longer employed by our health system.”

“The comments made in a social media video by a nurse at one of our facilities do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of healthcare professionals,” a hospital spokesperson added.

“While we respect the right to personal opinions, there is no place in healthcare for language or behavior that calls into question a caregiver’s ability to provide compassionate, unbiased care,” the hospital said.

Uthmeier had called on the Florida Board of Nursing to revoke Lawler’s license, telling Fox News on Monday that “Women shouldn’t have to worry about a politically-driven nurse who wishes them pain and suffering being in the delivery room during childbirth.”

“It’s evil. The Florida Board of Nursing must take action to keep this person away from patients permanently,” the Florida Attorney General added.

As for Lawler, she still does not appear to have any understanding as to why what she said was wrong, as the ex-nurse proclaimed “Fuck you” to the public following her firing.

“They murdered a man in Minnesota, and you motherfuckers are coming after me because I used bad language. Fuck you. I’m on the right side of this. Fuck you,” Lawler asserted, according to a report by People.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.