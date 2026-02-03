A young boy is safe thanks to the incredible work of a police K-9 in snow-covered Gastonia, North Carolina, on Saturday night.

A snowstorm was bearing down on the area when the Gastonia Police Department (GPD) said its patrol units called in K-9 Bo and Sgt. Rowland for help in locating a missing 13-year-old with special needs, the agency said in a social media post on Sunday.

The officers knew time was of the essence because the boy had wandered from his house without the proper clothing and the winter storm meant he was at great risk of becoming ill or being hurt.

While several law enforcement agencies established a perimeter, K-9 Bo sniffed a scent article and got to work tracking the boy. Officials located the teen when he wandered into the perimeter. He was cold but not injured.

Photos show Bo and his handler standing in the deep snow:

“This successful outcome was made possible by quick action, strong teamwork, and the dedication of everyone involved—especially a snowy snouted K-9 Bo who performed well in the midst of severe weather,” police said. “Outstanding work bringing this child home safely.”

According to the department’s website, its K-9 unit was created in 1990 and is comprised of six teams that are trained for the police dog certifications via the United States Police Canine Association.

“These certifications mean national standards are met for police dogs in obedience and agility, hidden suspect searches and criminal apprehension,” the site reads.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on K-9 Bo’s rescue mission, person writing, “Absolutely amazing. Dogs like Bo are true heroes. I’m so glad this ended well.”

“Sometimes our heroes in blue walk on four legs instead of two,” someone else commented, while another person said, “Dogs are the best gift God gave to humanity.”