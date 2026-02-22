An adorable pup in Las Vegas who was abandoned at the airport has found a permanent home with his rescuer.

The Goldendoodle was left tied to a carry-on baggage sizer at the Harry Reid International Airport on February 2 near the JetBlue ticket counter, Fox News reported Saturday.

His owner was arrested on charges of animal abandonment and resisting arrest in the case. She reportedly had not completed the online forms to travel with him as a service dog and was unable to get a boarding pass.

In addition, the woman claimed the dog had a tracking device that would help him make his way back to her.

Video footage shows police officers confront the suspect at the airport:

The pup eventually ended up with a group called Retriever Rescue and many people were eager to adopt him after seeing the news story.

However, one of the police officers who helped save him was interested in adopting the dog, nicknamed JetBlue, as his own, and that is exactly what happened.

“LVMPD Officer Skeeter Black and his family had been working to adopt a golden doodle since September 2025 through Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas. After already being approved months ago, they were selected as Jet Blue’s new forever home,” the police department wrote in a social media post:

Video footage shows the moment it was announced the officer’s family would be taking him home.

Goldendoodles are crosses between poodles and golden retrievers but are not recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC), per Hills Pet.

“As with their appearance, goldendoodles’ temperament might take after one parent more than the other. But more often than not, they’re intelligent, obedient and extremely loving dogs,” the site read.

Another photo shows JetBlue with his new family:

“The outpouring of support from our community throughout this situation has been overwhelming, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped ensure this pup received the care and compassion he deserved,” the police department said.