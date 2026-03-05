An abortion provider in Sacramento, California, is offering beauty treatments for women after Planned Parenthood’s flow of federal dollars was cut off.

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Laura Dalton, told KCRA they are expanding their model to offer cosmetic injectables, the outlet reported Wednesday.

“We’re providing [a] neurotoxin which is commonly referred to as Botox. And hopefully in a few weeks we’ll be launching fillers and sclerotherapy,” she said.

Only a few facilities in the Sacramento area offer the services but that number could expand to its 30 clinics.

According to Dalton, the abortion provider is not stepping back from its so-called “reproductive services” even though it is offering beauty treatments.

Meanwhile, ABC 7 reported, “It remains unclear how much revenue Planned Parenthood expects from its new aesthetics and IV services, which only began last month. Leaders say the goal is to help sustain core reproductive health services as financial pressures mount.”

In July, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration regarding a provision in the “Big, Beautiful Bill” cutting the organization’s flow of taxpayer money through Medicaid for a year, Breitbart News reported.

“Lawmakers originally tried to defund the organization for ten years, but the timing was changed to one year in the final version of the bill. While pro-life organizations view the move as a battle won, they are pledging to continue fighting to have the organization permanently defunded through debarment,” the report said. “Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report revealed record numbers of abortions and taxpayer funding in 2023-2024.”

In October, California allocated taxpayer money to support the abortion giant after it lost the federal funds, with the state spending over $140 million to keep it going, according to Breitbart News.

More recently, state lawmakers passed a measure in February to send $90 million to Planned Parenthood and other clinics, the outlet said.