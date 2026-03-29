An 8-year-old boy saved his entire family and numerous other people on March 14 when they were in extreme danger in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Joaquin Guillen was riding his bike outside the Union Heights Apartment complex where he lived when he saw smoke rising from the building, KRDO reported March 17.

Joaquin said he initially thought it was smoke and fire from a grill but then realized it was a much bigger threat and ran toward the scene to alert his family of the danger.

“I was running with my bike. I didn’t have time to park it. I told my dad there’s a fire. I’m not joking this time. Because I normally joke with him,” he recalled.

When his family escaped, they went around alerting their neighbors. Thanks to Joaquin and his family’s actions, everyone got out safely.

When speaking of the child’s decision to run toward the danger, neighbor Kimberly Reid told KOAA, “Super brave… I can’t even imagine,” adding, “There were a lot of kids, a lot of pets… he’s a real hero.”

Joaquin’s family lost everything in the fire, but are thankful their lives were saved. His father, Cody, expressed how he felt about his son’s actions, saying, “It wasn’t until after the firefighters were there and containing the fire that it kind of really dawned on me. I had went to my son and just told him, ‘You know what son? You did something very very brave, and Dad’s really proud of you.’ He said it was a good day because God, Jesus, and my papa saw me do this and help save people.”

Indeed, the boy’s grandmother also praised him on social media, writing, “Incredibly proud of my Grandson Joaquin! He is our hero!”

Video footage showed the extent of the damage, and authorities are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

After such a display of bravery, Joaquin said, “I’m happy that I did it. I saved my family’s life.”