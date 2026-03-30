A couple from Illinois recently tied the knot at an unlikely place that is known and loved by travelers all over the world.

Bob Hespen and Melanie Curtis wanted to get married in the Smoky Mountains and both of them love road trips, so he came up with an idea that eventually made their day one to remember, WATE reported Sunday.

Why not get married at the famous gas station known as Buc-ee’s in Sevierville, Tennessee?

“I proposed it as a joke,” Bob said, to which Melanie replied, “And I loved it. This was just very on-brand for us.”

The couple love everything about Buc-ee’s and set out to plan their gas station wedding. First, they posted the idea online and began searching for an officiant. They eventually landed on Sammy Solomon of the New Market Fire Department, who met them Sunday morning in the gas station’s parking lot for the ceremony.

A photo shows the joyful couple dressed in their wedding best with the Buc-ee’s buck-toothed statue:

Melanie recalled feeling slightly nervous over what people would think, “but once Sammy started the ceremony, I was locked in on Bob and just couldn’t stop smiling and giggling,” she said.

In classic fashion, the couple’s vehicle had “Just Married” written on the back window, but they also added a banner that said “Beaver Believer!”

While he was marrying them, Solomon said, “A marriage is a lifelong adventure, like a good road trip. And while the importance of today’s ceremony can’t be understated, it’s also just one of the many mile markers you will pass along your route together. There will be bumps in the road, but as long as you keep choosing each other, mile after mile, you’ll never get lost.”

The Buc-ee’s Sevierville location opened in June 2023 and big crowds showed up for the occasion, according to Breitbart News.

The 74,000 square foot store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, has 120 gas pumps, and employs over 350 workers.

Buc-ee’s Director of Operations, Josh Smith, said, “Tennessee has been absolutely welcoming to Buc-ee’s. The fan base here, as you saw this morning, is just next to none.”