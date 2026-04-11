A family in Leesburg, Georgia, has expanded after officially adopting three foster children in a Lee County courtroom on Thursday.

The Davises are now a family of eight after Stanley and Kerri Davis adopted 10-year-old Ca’myjah, eight-year-old Chase, and six-year-old C’yanni, whom they fostered for several months before the big day, WALB reported.

The outlet said its own family is growing too, because Stanley works as the outlet’s operations manager.

When speaking of her children, who needed a permanent home after their parents’ rights were terminated, Kerri said, “We just fell in love with them and we weren’t going to let them go back into the system,” to which Stanley added, “If not us, then who?”

An image showed the family dressed up for the special occasion that has filled their hearts and home with excitement and joy, while more photos showed them enjoying time together:

The family worked with the foster care agency called NECCO to open their home to children. Its program director, Kaylene, said the Davis family has served many children over the years and helped reunite them with their biological relatives.

Now, the Davis family hopes others will open their homes to children who need a permanent place to feel loved.

Chief Judge R. Rucker Smith of the Southwestern Judicial Circuit of Georgia was extremely pleased to make the adoption official, stating, “This is one of the few times I get to actually do something good. And I enjoy doing it. I appreciate what y’all are doing. Y’all are undertaking a tremendous responsibility.”

According to All for Kids, deciding to adopt a child is a huge step that brings wonderful benefits to a family.

“For many individuals and couples, parenthood is the ultimate aspiration. Adopting a child realizes this dream, ushering in a world of possibilities and cherished memories. Every moment of caring for a child fulfills dreams and creates strong family bonds,” the site reads.