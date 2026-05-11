A specialty chocolate brand based in North Carolina that uses dates to sweeten its products is expanding a recall due to concerns about salmonella contamination.

The brand, Spring & Mulberry, is including its 12 product lines. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the widened recall came after investigators said a batch of the sweet fruit was the likely source of the contamination, Fox News Business reported Sunday.

Dates, which are from date palm trees that grow in tropical regions, are nutritious and used as a natural sweetener, according to Healthline.

“Dates are a source of fructose, which is a natural type of sugar found in fruit. For this reason, dates are very sweet and also have a subtle caramel-like taste. They make a great substitute for white sugar in recipes because they provide nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants in addition to sweetness,” the site reads.

The chocolate brand expanded a recall in January; the items listed at that time were identified as Earl Grey, Lavender Rose, Mango Chili, Mint Leaf, Mixed Berry, Mulberry Fennel, Pecan Date, and Pure Dark Minis, according to Breitbart News.

The updated recall includes the brand’s Blood Orange, Coffee, Pure Dark and Sea Salt varieties, per the Fox article. The recalled products tested negative for Salmonella and no illnesses were reported.

“The impacted products were available for purchase online and through select retail partners nationwide since August 2025, according to the FDA,” the Fox report stated and also provided the lot numbers:

025217, 025289, 025325, 025226, 025274, 025344, 025346, 025204, 025205, 025212, 025216, 026037, 026040, 025245, 025322, 025328, 025225, 025272, 025342, 025364, 025220, 025223, 025247, 025248, 025251, 025253, 025288, 025296, 025335, 026008, 025230, 025287, 025233, 025237, 025238, 025239, 025240, 025241, 025290, 025294, 025329, 025330, 025217, 025218, 025219, 025254, 025266, 025269, 025324, 025338, 025350, 025302, 025303, 026009, 026013 and 026014.

People were encouraged not to consume those particular products and email recalls@springandmulberry.com with a picture of the batch code to receive a refund.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease that can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The bacteria “typically live in animal and human intestines and are shed through stool (feces). Humans become infected most frequently through contaminated water or food,” the clinic’s website read.