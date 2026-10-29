WATCH: Traveler Rescues ‘Joyful’ Stray Kitten Wandering Around Chicago Airport

A missed connection flight resulted in a special friendship at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in September.

Virgil Wiebe of St. Paul, Minnesota, was on his way home when he missed a connecting flight in Chicago and was forced to spend the night, KARE 11 reported Tuesday.

While trying to kill some time, he walked through Terminal 1 to where there is a peaceful park. Wiebe was enjoying a cup of coffee and a cigar when an orange kitten came up to him, seemingly out of nowhere.

“This little guy just charged up to me, like climbed on my foot. What are you supposed to do when a kitten kind of attacks you?” He recalled.

After taking pictures of the tiny creature and sending them to his family, they wanted him to try and bring the kitten home with him. So before claiming him as his own, Wiebe made sure with airport workers that no one was missing their pet. He took the kitten to the ticket counter where a TSA agent said they were unsure what to do about the stray. However, the agent told him he would need a kennel if he was going to board a flight with his new friend, per NBC Chicago.

To prepare for the journey, Wiebe, who named the kitten Macanudo O’Hare after his cigar brand and called him Harry for short, informed his daughter of the situation and she managed to DoorDash a kennel and kitten formula to him at the airport.

Wiebe paid $150 to get Harry a ticket on his flight, and the pair embarked on their journey home. The kitten has since made friends with the family’s other two cats.

It appears Harry knew the right person to choose to adopt him, and according to Bond Vet, cats are highly intelligent creatures that have the ability to tell the difference between a stranger’s voice and one that is familiar to them, they are persistent, and also able to recognize their owner’s emotional cues.

Video footage showed Harry running and playing in his new environment: