Contractors hired by the Department of Homeland Security have built 426 miles of the border wall and are working around the clock to hit their target of 450 miles by January 1, according to supporters and critics of the barrier.

Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of President Donald Trump’s Customs and Border Protection agency, announced the programs in a tweet, which also spotlights the political and financial cost of President-elect Joe Biden’s promise to block construction of more border wall:

1. The costs when we walk away from billions already invested, incl. a settlement process for termination of convenience.

2. Materials have already been purchased, incl. 270,000 tons of steel.

3. More costs incurred for restoration, such as filling in trenches already dug. — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) December 14, 2020

Opponents of the wall are providing dramatic drone and ground video of the wall’s march along the border:

Expansive, haunting, and desolate, the Cabeza is one of my favorite places for touring, photography, and natural history. But now this horrible monument to racism will destroy both views and ecological connections to Mexico's Pinacate. This wall will fall; and I can't wait. https://t.co/pZN9tDcETP — Taylor McKinnon (@publiccarbon) December 14, 2020

Crimes against nature! @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris better address this on day one or their promises mean ZERO! pic.twitter.com/0fXybKQmNc — FollowTheJohn (@iamKurc) December 14, 2020

Today I documented the Quitobaquito Springs area of AZ. The “wall” has now blocked the wildlife migration paths and has destroyed sacred indigenous lands! @NatlParkService @CBP @DHSgov have allowed @OrganPipeNPS to be destroyed for a vanity project! @CaptMarkKelly @kyrstensinema pic.twitter.com/Y557NGxNi2 — FollowTheJohn (@iamKurc) December 10, 2020

The critics also provide video of contractors building the wall:

On Monday I shared the news that wall construction had reached Guadalupe Canyon, blasting away the stunning cliff walls & destroying the once-pristine riverbed. Today @iamKurc sent me this footage confirming our worst fears: pic.twitter.com/Aou3oIDzRm — Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) December 9, 2020

With just six weeks left until Trump is gone for good, @DHSgov is working around the clock to pulverize every acre of desert wilderness they can lay their hands on. It was a horrifying scene as the sun rose over the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge this morning: pic.twitter.com/FtzgEEMOBB — Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) December 15, 2020

I was just in the Tinajas Altas Mountains this week. Here is what I saw. https://t.co/gYcJKymbRM pic.twitter.com/RX3LtX5Rr2 — FollowTheJohn (@iamKurc) December 11, 2020

The border wall is being built with automatic gates so that seasonal floods of water and debris can flow through without wrecking the wall:

Our wildlife was getting in the way so we are remodeling. Pardon Our Mess. However, Arizona is open for business and Ducey wants y’all to come on down. @AZTourismNews Welcomes you. pic.twitter.com/emkESAKXSo — FollowTheJohn (@iamKurc) December 11, 2020

The contractors have to blast rocks, build roads, and regrade the ground before they can install the border panels:

.@dougducey Doug Ducey and @ArizonaTourism are excited about the new border wall tours that are getting launched soon. MC Donegan and @kiewit are doing a great job of blasting through the environment in Guadalupe Canyon. I filmed this blast today ! pic.twitter.com/HApJrpsTts — FollowTheJohn (@iamKurc) December 16, 2020

Arizona Wants YOU to come and enjoy the brand new roads that we’re dynamiting for you! Doucey Drive is spectacular and is RV and ATV friendly. The landscape changes daily so you won’t get bored. #visitarizona pic.twitter.com/FsCSpOu377 — FollowTheJohn (@iamKurc) December 12, 2020

Portions of the border barrier now have two walls, which dramatically slow migrants trying to reach urban areas or hired smugglers on the U.S. side:

If one “wall” doesn’t work…..Build another one in front of it. Mind as well start on “wall” layer number three! @DHSgov @CBP how many layers will stop the migrants and people? .@JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris PLEASE STOP THIS! I just shot this near Yuma, AZ. pic.twitter.com/WKgpTrQkKP — FollowTheJohn (@iamKurc) December 4, 2020

Government agencies and opponents are posting information on the wall’s progress, including the many gaps in Texas that have been kept open by determined Democratic legislators:

BORDER LENS: A new website that aggregates the latest data on key border issues like the environment, the border wall, actions of border patrol agents & more. Presented for researchers, journalists, policy makers & you. Learn more: https://t.co/BBzqsCVQLLpic.twitter.com/dPUTIvkgnA — SBCC (@SBCCoalition) September 16, 2020