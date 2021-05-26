Watch: Democrats Push Amnesty Bureaucrat Through the Senate

GOP Senators will get a chance to grill President Joe Biden’s chief amnesty bureaucrat on Wednesday morning — and also to vote against her confirmation to the job.

Ur Mendoza Jaddou was nominated to run the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency. If confirmed, the pro-amnesty, pro-migration advocate will be in a position to fast track large numbers of new or long-standing illegal and legal migrants to citizenship and the voting booth.

The hearing starts at 10 am. Watch it here.

On May 25, the Associated Press described an administration plan for Mendoza Jaddou to help convert migrants into legal immigrant citizens:

The plan describes changes that reflect “a realistic assessment of our aspirations and limitations,” including more video instead of in-person applicant interviews, authorizing employees to administer citizenship oaths versus relying on federal judges, and promoting online filing to reduce processing times. Homeland Security says it can be done without the approval of Congress, where consensus on immigration has proven elusive.

Taken together, the changes mark a complete break from the Trump administration, when the agency focused on combatting fraud and adjusted to shrinking immigration benefits.

Democrats are trying to give Mendoza Jaddou cover from Senate opposition by combining her nomination hearing with the hearing for Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

“Mendoza Jaddou’s nomination is troubling,” said Kevin Lynn, director of U.S. Tech Workers, a group that tries to protect U.S. white-collar professionals from the cheap foreign labor imported by USCIS for Fortune 500 companies. He continued:

If her nomination is approved, all indications are she do anything and everything to speed the granting citizenship to new arrivals whenever and wherever possible. Under her directorship, I expect to see massive adjustments of status for green card applications, liberal granting of U visas and much more. Mendozza Jaddou’s work on immigration policy and her values will require the senators to ask numerous and probing questions. Unfortunately, we are not likely to get that. One of the other nominees, David Chipman, the nominee for director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will likely occupy an inordinate amount of the Senator’s time. His past gun control advocacy will be red meat thrown to the Republicans on the panel looking to pump up the second amendment bona fides.

Several of the GOP Senators on the committee support large scale cheap labor migration, including the inflow of many mid-skilled H-1B visa-workers and OPT workers into many skilled jobs sought by U.S. graduates.

That inflow is bad for millions of American graduates who are cheated out of jobs and income. But it is also bad for the United States, U.S. managers tell Breitbart News because incumbent CEOs prefer to hire compliant and cheap foreign workers instead of training the next generation of American professionals who could eventually create the next wave of disruptive technology,

The GOP Senators on the panel are Sens. Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), John Cornyn (R-TX), Mike Lee (R-UT), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Joshua Hawley (R-MO), Tom Cotton (R-AR), John Kennedy (R-LA), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

“This is a tragedy,” Lynn continued:

We need to better understand why Mendoza Jaddou is at ease with H-1B visa holders brought to this country by corporations to displace American workers after those very same American workers train those very H-1B visa holders to do their jobs? Why are programs such as Optional Practical Training (OPT) allowed to grow unabated when they are used to displace recent American college graduates?

Jaddou worked as the top lawyer at USCIS for President Barack Obama. She also worked as an amnesty advocate for a spinoff of Immigration Voice, a pro-amnesty which has gotten much funding from amnesty advocate and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“Jaddou is a daughter of immigrants – a mother from Mexico and a father from Iraq –’ born and raised in Chula Vista, California,” said a statement from the administration. “She received a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Stanford University and a law degree from UCLA School of Law,” the statement added.

In the Biden administration, Alejandro Mayorkas runs the Department of Homeland Security. He is quietly working to import huge numbers of foreign workers and consumers for use by U.S. companies and investors — and also for the Democratic Party once they can be converted into citizen voters.

For example, in May, Mayorkas has awarded or renewed work permits to at least 150,000 people from Haiti and agreed to let non-government groups choose roughly 7,000 so-called “vulnerable migrants” for passage through the Title 42 healthcare barriers each month.

Mayorkas also helped deliver at least 10,000 left-behind youths and children to their parents or work destinations in the United States. He also allowed roughly 40,000 adult migrants to escape into the United States by refusing to penalize migrants who are caught several times while trying to sneak into the United States.

Mayorkas has already rolled back numerous additional reforms by President Donald Trump’s deputies. Some of those reforms curbed the migration and naturalization of poor people who do not have the workplace skills or health to live without aid and welfare from Americans.

The USCIS agency manages work permits and the naturalization of migrants into U.S. citizens. The agency has much authority over visa workers, work permits for migrants, and the rules for naturalization, such as citizenship tests and fees.

USCIS also runs the little-known “Adjustment of Status” process that allows many migrants — including illegal migrants — to quietly get bureaucratic amnesties, get green cards, and then become citizens.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates. This opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

The voter opposition to elite-backed economic migration coexists with support for legal immigrants and some sympathy for illegal migrants. But only a minority of Americans — mostly leftists — embrace the many skewed polls and articles pushing the 1950’s corporate “Nation of Immigrants” claim.

The deep public opposition to labor migration is built on the widespread recognition that legal and illegal migration moves money away from most Americans’ pocketbooks and families.

Migration moves money from employees to employers, from families to investors, from young to old, from children to their parents, from homebuyers to investors, from technology to stoop labor, from red states to blue states, and from the central states to the coastal states such as New York.