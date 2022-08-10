Afghan Migrant Suspected of Killing Four over Islamic Religious Dispute

A Muslim migrant from Afghanistan has been charged in the killings of two other immigrants and is the suspect in yet two more killings, which are thought to be motivated by an Islamic religious dispute.

Muhammad Syed, 51, had been living in Alberqerque, New Mexico for roughly five years before the killings.

He had previously faced multiple domestic violence charges that were ultimately dismissed.

Police have found that Syed, a Sunni Muslim, was motivated at least in part by an “interpersonal conflict,” thought to be related to his daughter’s marriage to a Shiite Muslim.

Three of the four victims all attended the Islamic Center of New Mexico, a Shiite Mosque.

President of the Mosque Ahmad Assed said that he was aware that the religious dispute might have been a motivating factor in the killings but noted that one of the four victims was a Sunni Muslim.

The New York Times reported that “police found several guns at Mr. Syed’s home and one in the car he was driving, and believed two of the weapons were connected to the killings of one man on July 26 and another on Aug. 1.”

Tahir Gauba, a director of the Mosque, said that “the last two weeks have been nothing but nightmares,” commenting on the arrest of the suspect when he commented “Tonight the Muslim community will sleep in peace.”

