Nolte: Majority Approve of Texas Moving Illegals to Sanctuary Cities

Fifty-two percent of likely voters approve of Texas moving illegal aliens to “sanctuary cities.”

Only 39 percent disapprove.

Rasmussen Reports asked 1,000 likely voters the following: “The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has been bussing illegal immigrants to New York, Chicago, and Washington D.C. Do you approve or disapprove of this policy?” Thirty-six percent strongly approved, and 16 percent somewhat approved. Only 25 percent strongly disapproved, while 14 percent somewhat disapproved.

Rasmussen also asked if the respondents agreed or disagreed with a Gov. Abbott (R-TX) spokeswoman who said Democrat New York Mayor Eric Adams should “stop complaining and call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border.” A whopping 62 percent agreed, while only 30 percent disagreed.

The timing of this poll is perfect. It comes during the same week Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) moved 50 illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard, a super-wealthy enclave of super-wealthy leftists who declared that enclave a “sanctuary community.” It also came on the week Abbott moved a busload of illegals to Her Vice Fraudulency Kamala Harris’s official D.C. residence.

Of course, the very same Democrats who turn their cities into “sanctuary cities” to invite illegal aliens to invade our border states (in the hopes of turning them bluer, which is happening in California, New Mexico, Nevada, and Arizona), are in pure freakout mode now that illegals are actually arriving in their sanctuary cities looking for, well, sanctuary. Suddenly these virtue-signaling frauds don’t want to deal with the issue.

Although Joe Biden’s federal government has shipped hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens all over the country, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is demanding the Department of Justice investigate Abbott and DeSantis for the crime of “kidnapping,” even though Abbott and DeSantis are doing the exact same thing Biden is doing.

The liars in the corporate media are also slamming Abbott and DeSantis for moving illegals. Naturally, this same media says nothing when Biden does it. They also say nothing when Democrat mayors do it.

The same Joe Biden who has transferred countless illegals all over the country is attacking DeSantis and Abbott as “un-American” and “reckless,” even though he’s been doing the exact same for nearly two years.

Example: Biden picked up 70 planeloads of illegals at the southern border and shipped them to Florida. How is that any different from Abbott and DeSantis shipping illegals to “sanctuary communities” like Martha’s Vineyard? It’s no different.

Democrats want Abbott and DeSantis to stop this for one reason: forcing Democrat enclaves to deal with Biden’s open border will pressure Biden to close the border. Democrats do not want the border closed because they see the illegal alien population as exploitable labor (their nannies, housekeepers, and gardeners) and a more compliant population more likely to vote Democrat.

