Plaintiffs in Migrant Lawsuit vs. DeSantis Include ‘Yanet Doe, Pablo Doe, Jesus Doe’

The plaintiffs in the “class action” lawsuit filed Tuesday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his flight of migrants to the rich liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard include anonymous plaintiffs named “Yanet Doe, Pablo Doe, and Jesus Doe.”

As Breitbart News reported, the lawsuit, filed by the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) Alianza Americas and Lawyers for Civil Rights, alleges that DeSantis lured the migrants to the flights under false pretenses, among other supposed violations.

DeSantis fired back, noting that the migrants had flown voluntarily, and has also signed consent forms in Spanish and English. MSNBC, normally hostile to DeSantis, actually reported that some of the migrants were thankful he flew them to the island.

The complaint filed by the migrants in federal district court in Massachusetts names DeSantis and several other government officials, named “Doe,” as defendants. It makes several claims — such as those on behalf of plaintiff Jesus Doe: “Plaintiff Jesus Doe feels defrauded and tricked. The experience of being transported to Martha’s Vineyard under false pretenses was traumatizing to him. Plaintiff Jesus Doe is concerned that this experience will also negatively impact his son in Venezuela.”

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley has called the lawsuit “a Jackson Pollock of legal claims” that “are highly dubious and will require substantially more factual support to survive a threshold challenge.”

