Biden Border Crisis Burdens U.S. Education System — Taxpayers Foot the Bill

A new report found that the Biden administration’s immigration policies are costing the American education system tens of billions of taxpayer dollars every year.

The report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is titled “The Elephant in the Classroom: Mass Immigration Imposing Colossal Cost and Challenges on Public Education.”

The report contains a number of concerning findings. According to FAIR, one in ten students is considered “Limited English Proficient,” which has resulted in an annual expenditure of $78 billion to provide remedial English instruction.

Furthermore, the surge of illegal immigration during the Biden administration means that the need for remedial English instruction is “outpacing the nation’s education system’s ability to hire enough teachers qualified to meet the needs of LEP kids.”

Perhaps even more concerning, the $78 billion price tag only takes into account enrollment figures from 2020 due to a “two year delay in releasing official enrollment and detailed cost data in most states and school districts.” This means that the cost of the Biden border crisis on the American education system has not yet been fully realized.

This figure is up $18.8 billion since 2016. Additionally, the price tag does not include the cost of free or subsidized meals.

The report found that as of 2020, “5.1 million students in American public schools, roughly 10 percent of all K-12 enrollment, were classified as limited English proficient.”

President of FAIR Dan Stein noted, “By almost every metric, America’s education system is already failing our kids whose critical skills lag behind those of almost every one of our global competitors.”

Stein went on to say “As a nation, we are failing to adequately educate the next generation of workers and taxpayers – even those for whom English is their native tongue.”

“Under the Biden administration, our failing education system is being asked to cope with our failed immigration policies, which is a recipe for disaster,” Stein concluded.

Roughly three million economic migrants have been allowed across the southern border into America since Biden’s inauguration. Roughly two million additional legal migrants, temporary workers, and white collar illegals have been allowed in via U.S. airports.

A recent poll from Gallup found that a plurality of Americans would like to see immigration decreased.

A different poll found that a majority of Americans believe Biden’s border crisis is an invasion. Even 40 percent of Democrats believe that the crisis is an invasion, while 76 percent of Republicans and 46 percent of independents also believe that America faces an invasion on its southern border.

