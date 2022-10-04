Arizona Mayor Blasts Soros-Backed District Attorney Candidate

Gila Bend, Arizona, Mayor Chris Riggs slammed a Soros-backed district attorney candidate who wants to prevent the deportation of illegal immigrants.

In a clip, which was shown in the interview, Soros-backed district attorney candidate for Maricopa County Julie Gunnigle stated “there are ways to make plea offers as immigration-neutral as possible.”

Breitbart News reported that Gunnigle has remarked, “I have adopted the American Immigration Attorney Council’s statement that there are ways to make plea offers as immigration-neutral as possible.”

Gunnigle also said, “When prosecutors make plea offers and argue for sentences, they do so within the interests of justice, and the interests of justice should be an individualized determination that is driven by all of the issues that are happening in someone’s life, up to and including immigration status.”

Riggs responded to Gunnigle’s radicalism and explained the crisis on the Southern border. “We are seeing an uptick in crime,” Riggs noted, going on to say “Just Saturday I had three homicides here and this is a community that hasn’t seen a homicide in probably a hundred years.”

Gunnigle, who supports disastrous sanctuary city policies, has been endorsed by several pro-amnesty organizations that want to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, some of which have also received support from George Soros.

George Soros has put millions of dollars behind organizations that advocate for open borders and amnesty for illegal immigrants.

Gunnigle, who has implied that Governor DeSantis should be criminally prosecuted for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, is running against Rachel Mitchell, the Republican candidate for Maricopa County District Attorney. Mitchell is currently the interim district attorney. In a debate between the two, Mitchell called out Gunnigle for calling to remove $25 million from the Phoenix Police budget.

While Soros-backed candidate Julie Gunnigle voices support for policies that prevent the deportation of criminal illegal aliens, America is facing an unprecedented migrant crisis, not only in border states like Arizona, but even in Northern states like Maine.

A recent poll from Gallup found that a plurality of Americans would like to see immigration decreased.

A different poll found that a majority of Americans believe that Biden’s border crisis is an invasion. Even 40 percent of Democrats believe that the crisis is an invasion, while 76 percent of Republicans and 46 percent of independents also believe that America faces an invasion on its southern border.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.