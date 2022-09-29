Soros-backed candidate for Arizona’s Maricopa County District Attorney has ties to and is endorsed by multiple Soros-backed organizations that seek to abolish Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and open our border.

Julie Gunnigle, the Soros-backed candidate for district attorney in Arizona’s Maricopa County, has connections to several organizations that want to abolish ICE and open our southern border.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is the third largest prosecutorial agency in the United States, heightening the stakes of this election.

Gunnigle boasted that she has “built relationships with” and is “in conversation with folks like… LUCHA,” referring to a Soros-backed organization that seeks to abolish ICE. LUCHA, which stands for Living United for Change in Arizona, has received a whopping $1.75 million from Soros’s Open Society Foundations since 2017. The leftist organization has advocated for the abolition of ICE, which is tasked with securing our border.

LUCHA has endorsed Gunnigle in her attempt to become Maricopa County’s next district attorney.

LUCHA is far from the only Soros-backed, pro-open borders organization that Gunnigle has connections to, however. The Democratic candidate has praised an organization called Mass Liberation, which has also advocated for abolishing both ICE and the police.

Gunnigle said in an interview “I … can’t say enough good things about Mass Liberation Arizona.” Mass Liberation Arizona is also an extreme leftist organization, and has said, “We must #AbolishPolice and #AbolishICE.”

Gunnigle also celebrated an endorsement from extreme open border organization Mijente, saying, “I am grateful that the campaign is getting so much attention from great groups like Emily’s List and Mijente.”

Mijente, which has received over a million dollars from Soros’s Open Society Foundation, has also campaigned to abolish ICE. Mijente launched a campaign called “Fuck Border Patrol,” to advocate against deportation of illegal aliens and for the abolition of ICE.

In addition, Soros-backed candidate Julie Gunnigle has stated “I Will Continue To Stand With The Experts And The American Friends Service Committee In Particular,” voicing support for yet another far-left group. The American Friends Service Committee has called to abolish ICE.

Gunnigle is running against Rachel Mitchell, the Republican candidate for the position of Maricopa County District Attorney. Mitchell is currently the interim district attorney. In a debate between the two, Mitchell called out Gunnigle for calling to remove $25 million from the Phoenix Police.

The revelations about Gunnigle’s connections to extreme open borders groups funded by globalist billionaire George Soros come as America faces an unprecedented crisis on our Southern border and throughout our country. Even Portland, Maine, in one of the Northern-most regions of our country, faces a migrant crisis.

Roughly 3 million economic migrants have been allowed across the southern border into the U.S. economy since Biden’s inauguration. Roughly 2 million additional legal migrants, temporary workers, and white-collar illegals have been allowed in via the U.S. airports. The combined inflow is huge — roughly 4 million young Americans join the labor force each year.

A recent poll from Gallup found that a plurality of Americans would like to see immigration decreased.

A different poll found that a majority of Americans believe that Biden’s border crisis is an invasion. Even 40 percent of Democrats believe that the crisis is an invasion, while 76 percent of Republicans and 46 percent of independents also said that America faces an invasion on its Southern border.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.