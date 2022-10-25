Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is an “open borders globalist,” Republican candidate Kari Lake asserted in an interview.

Katie Hobbs is “an open borders globalist” who “wants to take what Newsom has done for California which is destroy that state and do the same thing here in Arizona” Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake remarked in a town hall interview with Sean Hannity.

“If we elect someone like Katie Hobbs, we’re going to turn into California 2.0 and nobody wants that,” Lake added.

.@KariLake: "Let's face it. She wants to take what Newsom has done for California, which is destroy that state, & do the same thing for Arizona. That is why I think we have a movement. Because people know if we elect someone like @katiehobbs we're gonna turn into California 2.0." pic.twitter.com/yO9gWWgsT8 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 25, 2022

The Trump-endorsed candidate went on to say “look at her voting record when she was a state senator, and she voted against the border wall. She voted against the virtual border wall and against the border strike force.”

“She even voted against asking the federal government to reimburse us for the costs that were incurred. I don’t know how she can look herself in the mirror.”

“We have a Fentanyl crisis,” Lake said before going on to explain, “when you see a mother come up to you and talk about losing her son or father, or 17 year old son took one pill. A 19 year old son took a half a pill and they’re gone.”

Democrat Katie Hobbs, who has repeatedly refused to debate Lake, has stated that it is “ridiculous” for border security to be a focus of the governor’s race. Meanwhile, the fentanyl crisis has gotten worse as the border crisis continues and millions of illegal immigrants have entered our country.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com