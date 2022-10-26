Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly has “sacrificed the people of Arizona to Biden’s open borders cruelty,” an advertisement from Firebrand PAC and Heritage Action asserts.

“Arizona, we have a problem,” the advertisement from the two organizations contends. “Our state is falling apart … and former astronaut Mark Kelly is still living in outer space,” it continues.

“D.C. Democrat Mark Kelly has sacrificed the people of Arizona to Biden’s open borders cruelty,” the advertisement asserts.

NEW from Firebrand Action and @Heritage_Action "Arizona, We Have A Problem" The death toll from open borders keeps climbing. The people of Arizona are suffering, yet DC Democrats are nowhere to be found. pic.twitter.com/q3FDZ3CeRV — American Firebrand (@AmFirebrand) October 26, 2022

The advertisement from Firebrand and Heritage Action goes on to list the consequences of Kelly and Biden’s open borders policies. “Endless illegal immigration. Record drug overdoses. Gruesome gang violence. Human trafficking pipelines,” it lists.

The advertisement goes on to assert, “While Arizona suffers, Mark Kelly has stars in his eyes. He’s raised millions of dollars from Hollywood celebrities who support open borders. In fact, he acts like California’s third Senator.”

“Open borders hurt innocent people, but Joe Biden and Mark Kelly haven’t cared,” the advertisement contends.

“It doesn’t have to be like this. End the cruelty. End the violence,” the advertisement says. It also encourages viewers to call Kelly and “tell him exactly how Arizona feels about open borders.”

Kelly has consistently voted against border security despite representing a border state that is disproportionately affected by illegal immigration.

Kelly voted against border security at least three times in 2021 alone. In February of 2021, Kelly voted against an amendment that would have kept the Biden administration from being able to cancel existing border wall contracts.

In May of the same year, Kelly voted against border security again, this time voting against an amendment that would have prohibited the Biden administration from cancelling border wall contracts for which funds had already been appropriated. Kelly similarly voted against border security again in August.

Kelly has also voted to end Title 42, which allows the government to suspend entry of immigrants into the United States for reasons of public safety. Kelly was previously critical of the Biden administration’s plan to end Title 42, saying that “it’s going to be a crisis.”

Additionally, the Democrat Senator from Arizona voted against a measure that would have prohibited the Internal Revenue Service from hiring any new agents until the U.S. Border Patrol doubled its forces. Meanwhile, the deadly fentanyl crisis has gotten worse in Arizona.

🚨NEW TV AD🚨 Mark Kelly and the Democrats want federal agents combing through your wallet instead of stopping illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/A50MksCh3v — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) October 3, 2022

But despite his record of supporting open borders policies, Kelly lied to voters during his opening statement in his debate against Republican opponent Blake Masters, dishonestly claiming, “When Democrats are wrong, like on the border, I call them out on it. Kelly has voted for Joe Biden’s preferred policies 94 percent of the time.”

Blake Masters, who has called the crisis on the border an “invasion,” has been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council and President Trump.

Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly: "I've been focused on the border since day one."@bgmasters: "We have a wide open southern border, so if that's the best you can do, I respectfully request you resign." 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lKxpaL9ZGY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2022

Masters’ plan for border security includes finishing the wall, opposing amnesty, mandating E-verify nationally, and tripling the size of the border patrol. Masters has remarked that “we’re not going to have a country” if we refuse to secure the border.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com