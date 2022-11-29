Three stowaways were discovered perched on the rudder of a ship following a journey from Nigeria, and the men were later hospitalized, according to Spanish officials.

The coast guard shared an image on Monday of the men with their feet dangling just above the water, the BBC reported Tuesday.

“Salvamento has rescued three stowaways in the port of Las Palmas after surviving eleven days at the helm of an oil tanker. They had left Nigeria and all three have been hospitalized with moderate dehydration,” the EFE Agency of the Canary Islands wrote:

The Althini II’s voyage to Las Palmas from Lagos, Nigeria, was reportedly over 2,700 nautical miles, the BBC article said, adding the number of migrants traveling by boat from west Africa to the Canary Islands has increased in the past few years.