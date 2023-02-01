Democrats Jeer as House GOP Majority Holds Illegal Migration Hearing

The House’s new GOP majority is holding a hearing about President Joe Biden’s easy-migration policies at the border.

Republicans, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), are spotlighting the civic damage from migration, including drug deaths, crimes, road deaths, and chaos.

Democrats, however, are trying to divert attention from Biden’s border policy, and are instead slamming the GOP members as “extreme MAGA” Republicans, supposedly eager to create “political stunts and theatrical hearings” and to promote “hate.”

Democrats also argue that migrants are eager to take jobs that would otherwise go to Americans. “Our country is better off for having you here,” Rep Adam Schiff (D-Ca) said.

Democrats do not acknowledge that the migrants drive down Americans’ wages and push up Americans’ rents.

Democrats also ignore the huge scale of the illegal migration, which is now delivering at least two job-seeking migrants for every four Americans who enter the job market.