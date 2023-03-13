Border Advocate Slams Biden’s Budget, Urges Congress to Reject It

Border advocates are blasting President Biden’s newly proposed budget, which they say will enable illegal immigration.

“The FY 2024 budget proposal President Biden sent to Capitol Hill … includes billions of dollars to fund his open borders policies,” Dan Stein (pictured), the President of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) contended in a statement.

“The goal of the Biden administration is not to curtail the surge, but to create a more orderly process for people to violate our immigration laws,” the President of FAIR stated before going on to note that the budget “includes money to fund the president’s unlawful expansion of parole, use of a phone app to gain entry through ports of entry along the border, and billions more to process and release migrants as quickly as possible.”

Stein also called on Congress to reject the White House’s border spending proposal, and encouraged the House to “appropriate funds for real border enforcement – border wall construction, manpower, technology, detention, and the like.”

He also said that appropriation for these funds must include “explicit language that prevents this administration from diverting money to pursue their political objective of unchecked illegal immigration without the bad optics.”

Meanwhile, FAIR recently released a report estimating that illegal immigration costs American taxpayers at least $150 billion every year. Breitbart News pointed out that the sum means that “illegal aliens and their U.S.-born children are costing each taxpayer nearly $1,200 every year.”

Millions of illegal immigrants have entered the country since President Biden has taken office. In fact, a report from FAIR found that an estimated 2.3 million illegal immigrants had entered the country under the Biden Administration as of September 2022.

The figure is larger than the individual populations of Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, Dallas, and San Jose, the fifth through tenth most populated cities in America.

