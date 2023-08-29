New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) offered harsh criticism Tuesday of how New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is dealing with migrants flooding the area.

During a “fireside chat” at New York Law School, Adams said, “Gov. Hochul has been a partner on subway safety, on crime, on a host of things, but I think on this issue the governor is wrong,” the New York Post reported.

Adams slams Hochul’s handling of migrant crisis: ‘The governor is wrong’ https://t.co/hbXdCHGbsB pic.twitter.com/AAvstEqJyM — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2023

“She’s the governor of the state of New York. New York City is in that state. Every county in this state should be part of this,” he added.

Hochul previously blamed President Joe Biden (D) and demanded his administration take ownership of the mass of asylum seekers crossing the nation’s southern border.

However, “Adams slammed Hochul, saying in a statement following her address that she was ‘abdicating’ her duty as governor to create a statewide response to the crisis and forcing other areas of New York to pitch in,” the Post report said.

Right now, the city is reportedly caring for about 60,000 migrants, but thousands are flooding in every week, according to the outlet.

Breitbart News reported August 9 that Hochul is enthusiastic about the flood of migrants coming to the sanctuary state, considering them a way to help business:

In a press conference this week, Hochul seemingly spun as a positive the fact that thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens, often with no means to support themselves, are arriving in New York every week as New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has said the city is in a crisis. … “I can’t tell you how many people have said to me, ‘I need them in my North Country Lake Placid hotel, a restaurant over in Syracuse, a nursing home on Long Island,’” Hochul said. “There are so many jobs that they could be absorbed into our economy so easily.”

But Hochul later pleaded with Biden to bail out her state with taxpayer money to help border crossers and illegal aliens find jobs, subsidized housing, health care, and public transit, Breitbart News reported.

Meanwhile, citizens have raged at Adams and his handling of the migrant crisis because of the problems they are facing in their communities.

During a recent protest, one attendee told him, “What I need for you to do as one of your constituents is send them back to Washington, DC. Send them back to Mexico. Have some guts. Stand up for your people. We are your people!”