Karine Jean-Pierre: Joe Biden’s Record Migration Is ‘Not Unusual’

The unprecedented, record-shattering flood of illegal migrants crossing President Joe Biden’s border is “not unusual,” Biden’s press secretary said Thursday.

“What we’re seeing here at the border, the migration flow — increased migration flow, certainly … it ebbs and flows,” Karine Jean-Pierre told the White House daily press conference.

“We’re at a time of the year where we’re seeing more at the border and it’s not unusual,” said Jean-Pierre, who is an immigrant from Haiti.

JEAN-PIERRE: "What we're seeing here at the border…it's not unusual…" pic.twitter.com/hdPAq1T9iI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 21, 2023

“U.S. apprehensions of migrants at the border hit a new record Monday [December 18], with at least 12,600 encounters during a period of just 24 hours,” the Daily Mail reported on December 19.

Breitbart News reported on December 18 that Biden’s illegal inflow has reached 8,800 migrants per day in the first half of December:

Border Patrol agents assigned to the southwest U.S. border with Mexico apprehended approximately 121,000 migrants during the first 15 days of December, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. Another 11,000 migrants are listed as “got-aways.”

NEW: Video courtesy of TX Congressman @RepTonyGonzales shows the inside of Border Patrol’s “Firefly” tent processing center in Eagle Pass, TX this morning following mass illegal crossings. He tells me the hand at the end of the video was a DHS official trying to block his view. pic.twitter.com/Yc3iIB8rds — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 20, 2023

In 2019, President Barack Obama’s border chief, Jeh Johnson, defined a border “crisis” as 1,000 migrants per day.

Jean-Pierre’s answer came after she was asked:

What more should the White House be doing [at the border]? And what more has the President been doing to address the situation we’ve seen over the last week or two, especially with this latest surge?

Jean-Pierre responded by blaming Republicans for the record inflows of more than 10,000 people each day: “So, obviously, we’re having those negotiation conversations [in Congress] to get more funding because we understand — the President understands that we need to do more.”

In reality, the Republicans have rejected Biden’s request for additional funding to operate his programs to fly and bus migrants up from South America, his programs to register and release migrants at the border, and his programs to bus and house more migrants in Americans’ cities.

Biden’s funding would be a “magnet” for more migration, GOP Senators said on December 7.

She also blamed the GOP for noticing and criticizing the fact Biden has opened the border to migrants: “Also — you know, is important is the message that we have to send to — to smugglers. Right? We have to be — be very, very mindful because they also put out misinformation. So, we try to be mindful there as well.”

In reality, Biden and his deputies are extracting the migrants from poor countries because they believe foreigners have a right to move into American society and because they want to stimulate the U.S. consumer economy with more government-funded consumers, wage-cutting workers, and apartment-sharing renters.

AZ: Border Patrol agents tell a group of roughly 300 migrants to start walking to the first camp as transport is hard to get out to this spot at the wall in Lukeville—They take off in a mad dash—And I’m in the middle of it all. The Tucson Sector which is where we are had nearly… pic.twitter.com/IsP6FRezGK — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 20, 2023

In 2022, Biden imported almost 3.2 million southern migrants, in addition to the normal inflow of one million legal migrants and almost one million contract workers.

That overall total added up to roughly 10 migrants for every seven births in the United States.