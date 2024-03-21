The Biden administration released a Venezuelan national after briefly detaining him for illegally crossing the border into Texas even though he was on Interpol’s most wanted list for murder, extortion, and drug dealing in Colombia.

The U.S. Border Patrol apprehended Aderbis Segundo Pirela-Pirela, a 29-year-old Venezuelan native, after he illegally crossed the border at Eagle Pass, Texas, on January 2, according to KSAT-TV.

Biden officials released the dangerous criminal into the U.S. — even though he was on Interpol’s top-ten wanted list — with only a “notice to appear” in court before an immigration judge. He was released on January 5 and allowed to go free until March 12, when the high-ranking gang member was re-arrested.

Pirela-Pirela was finally arrested once again in New Braunfels, Texas, and transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in San Antonio.

3/14: USBP, ICE, HSI, Texas DPS & San Antonio PD all worked together to identify, locate & arrest Aderbis Segundo Pirela-Pirela. Why? He is a Venezuelan national residing in New Braunfels, TX, and he’s wanted in Colombia for charges of trafficking, homicide, & extortion! pic.twitter.com/lni4M1OE9Y — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) March 18, 2024

Former Head of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan blasted the Biden administration for allowing a major international criminal to walk freely into the U.S.

“This just goes to the heart of one of the main issues. The reality is every time Secretary Mayorkas or anybody from this administration tells the American people that we properly vet everyone before we release them is just a lie,” Morgan said, according to the National Desk:

They’re provided a false sense of security that doesn’t exist. The reality is there are many countries that illegal aliens are coming into our country from that we have zero diplomatic relationships with and we’re getting nothing with respect to their criminal history.

Morgan added:

The border tools mission has fundamentally changed from a law enforcement national security mission to one of a processing enterprise. The reality is every single day this administration is releasing people that we know nothing about and we know before we release them in the past 36 months. ICE arrested almost 200,000 illegal aliens in the United States. This is happening every single day because this administration reenacted and reinstituted catch and release.

Pirela-Pirela is reportedly a top member of the Colombian drug gang known as the Satanas. This gang is also linked to the highly violent Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua.

Leonor Merchán Lopera, sectional director of the Bogotá Prosecutor’s Office, told the media that Pirela-Pirela’s job in the gang “was to distribute pamphlets, collect extortion, and when they did not pay it, he obviously threatened or made an attack against the victims or their relatives.”

