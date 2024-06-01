An establishment-funded amnesty group is calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that would save Hamas from being destroyed by Israel after Hamas murdered more than 1,000 men, women, and children in October 2023.

“We need an immediate and permanent cease fire and an END to the genocide!” said a May 29 tweet from United We Dream (UWD), an amnesty group founded in 2011 by pro-migration lawyers and unions.

The group ignored Hamas’s murderous attacks in October as it claimed:

Over the weekend, Israel launched an attack on Rafah – bombing refugee camps and killing several people in Palestine. This Tent Massacre was another senseless and horrific act of violence and genocide. We must unequivocally show our support for the people of Palestine, right now! — United We Dream 🍊 (@UNITEDWEDREAM) May 30, 2024

But the group’s embrace of Hamas’s politics spotlights the importation of political extremism — and often antisemitic views — into the United States. Those radical politics have spread through many progressive-funded migration groups, much to the shock of many Americans — especially supporters of Israel.

One result is growing donor support for President Donald Trump’s combative 2024 campaign.

UWD was created in 2008 and adopted in 2011 by radical lawyers and officials at the Service Employees International Union. They used it to inflate left-wing sympathy for the population of youths and children who were illegally imported into the United States by illegal migrant parents.

This bloc of younger migrants was quickly championed by President Barack Obama in 2012 when he offered work permits to roughly 800,000 younger illegals in his legally unfounded “Deferred Amnesty for Child Arrivals” (DACA) program.

Since then, Democrats have touted the DACA population to shape public opinion as they try to win voting rights for illegal migrants. For example, the UWD website declares:

We demand citizenship for all 11 million undocumented immigrants that does not grow the deportation force of ICE, CBP. … We demand a moratorium on enforcement, the release of immigrants held in ICE and CBP detention camps and their closure; and the right of people to come home who have been deported.

The UWD group has gotten extensive and favorable coverage from establishment media outlets, despite its limited public reach.

It has also won many establishment donors, including the Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. In 2022, for example, the group received $13.1 million in funds and claimed 84 employees. The group has worked with many other activist groups and with establishment lobbies to deliver colorful crowds for camera-ready demonstrations in favor of more migration.

In turn, many DACA migrants and UWD activists have quietly won legal status via loopholes in migration law.

Some of the DACA migrants have been hired by established groups, including Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us advocacy group for West Coast investors. The variety of investors who founded and funded FWD.us was hidden by early 2021 from casual visitors to the group’s website:

The need for an IMMEDIATE and PERMANENT CEASEFIRE is abundantly clear! Entire Palestinian families, communities and generations are being wiped out at the hands of imperialism and displacement. https://t.co/tCr09K8Xms — United We Dream 🍊 (@UNITEDWEDREAM) May 28, 2024

But UWD pro-ceasefire tweets also show that many pro-amnesty activists are part of a broader “woke” movement that despises ordinary Americans who have not been to college. This “woke” culture-war movement is very different from left-wing groups before 2012 that claimed to support middle-class Americans as they denounced Wall Street, corporations, the wealthy Koch brothers, and corrupt government.

The woke post-2012 left groups now celebrate fixed “identities” and unite in quasi-religious “woke” opposition to “colonizers,” “occupiers,” and “white privilege.” That culture-war leftism is often directed against ordinary Americans as it favors the priorities of supposedly oppressed outsiders, such as migrants from South America or the Arab world.

These shifts ensure that many pro-amnesty activists are under intense career pressure to go along with the current rage against Israel for its campaign to destroy Hamas in Gaza:

Over 130 immigrant rights organizations and counting demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/vaukSr0UO0 — Detention Watch Network (DWN) (@DetentionWatch) May 23, 2024

On May 23, UWD joined a statement signed by a long list of other pro-amnesty groups that described Israel’s military campaign against Hamas as a “genocide”:

We demand: An immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid and services, and the immediate restoration of water, food, fuel, electricity, and internet. That Congress reject funding requests that further enable the collective punishment and unfolding genocide of the people of Gaza.

The ceasefire statement was signed by many organizations that get their funding from progressive-run foundations but also by some groups that are funded by corporate CEOs and investors. The pro-amnesty groups included Al Otro Lado, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), Make the Road, Mijente, the Transgender Law Center, and the UndocuBlack Network.

The statement also included a signature from “Cristina Jimenez, Co-Founder, of United We Dream Network.”

The collective turn by the left to blame Israel is most visible in the pro-Hamas street protests:

"I come to you today as a transgender woman…My enemies, the enemies of the LGBTQ people, are right here, in these United States. They say that Palestinians are my enemy, but that's a lie.” At a Palestine celebration rally on Oct. 8 in Asheville, N.C. following the Hamas terror… pic.twitter.com/IKGLEwg9YY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 13, 2023

In October, California students at the diverse Berkeley High School walked out of school to hold a pro-Hamas demonstration. The New York Times reported on May 7:

“Students were chanting, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,’” said Stacey Zolt Hara, a Berkeley High parent who has helped organize families to fight against what they believe is a virulent strain of Jewish hatred in the Berkeley Unified School District. … Berkeley’s public school system, home to roughly 9,000 students, is remarkably diverse. Arabic is the third most spoken language. The city’s sizable Jewish population is reflected in its schools, and students who have strong ties to Israel are not uncommon.

LGBTQI+ man praises Hamas: “I don’t care if they’re homophobic. It’s not like Hamas is bombing West Hollywood. No. What Hamas has done is retaliate against an illegal occupation.” pic.twitter.com/8RKVtmlKiw — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 5, 2024

This antisemitic turn has shocked many donors and politicians who were happy to fund pr0-amnesty groups.

In Maryland, for example, Democrat politicians were stunned when one of their migration groups, Casa De Maryland, came out in support of Hamas shortly after the massacre. The organization’s director, Gustavo Torres, is a college-trained radical Colombian immigrant who arrived in 1991. He issued CASA’s formal statement of support for Hamas, which said:

[W]e deeply acknowledge the interconnectedness of the struggle for the liberation of the Palestinian people and Black and brown communities in the United States. Our shared and unwavering commitment is to foster humanity, safety, and lasting peace throughout the entire region while confronting the historical oppression that demands urgent redress.

Nineteen Jewish members of the Maryland General Assembly released a protest letter, saying, “We were deeply disappointed and hurt by the recent social media posts of CASA de Maryland. … They displayed a profound misunderstanding of Middle East history, the Arab-Israeli conflict, and antisemitism.”

“I don’t think this can be forgiven,” State Sen. Cheryl Kagan (D-Montgomery) said.

A Facebook group for Chicago therapists was asked whether anyone would be comfortable taking a Zionist client. Those who volunteered to help the person were then added to a list of suspected Zionists run by a second group of "anti-racist" therapists. pic.twitter.com/pdfnQQmTUU — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 30, 2024

Just a reminder two China- linked billionaires are funding the transgender movement in the USA to destroy our culture- Roy Neville Singham and Joseph Tsai Singham is also funding the Hamas and pro Palestinian protests in the USA. https://t.co/MphVqaTPR8 — Elizabeth Ward (@ElizabethWard2) April 25, 2024

Columbia University students perform a graceful, swan like dance that will ‘Free Palestine.’ Liberals are the dumbest people alive 😂 pic.twitter.com/6q2fuRx1Wo — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 26, 2024

After UWD’s May 29 tweets, it was backed by Doug Rivlin, a spokesman for the establishment-funded Americans’ Voice advocacy group:

President Biden can take steps to protect Dreamers with DACA and others who are eligible but he needs to take action. https://t.co/oeCZd3Zbea — Douglas Rivlin 🇺🇲 (@douglasrivlin) May 31, 2024

In 2022, America’s Voice was funded by the Ford Foundation, the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, and the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The group did not sign the May 23 statement.

President Donald Trump is using the political threat fueled by migration to help woo wealthy donors.

‘“One thing I do is, any [foreign] student that protests, I throw them out of the country,” Trump promised donors on May 14, according to a report by the Washington Post:

When one of the donors complained that many of the students and professors protesting on campuses could one day hold positions of power in the United States, Trump called the demonstrators part of a “radical revolution” that he vowed to defeat. He praised the New York Police Department for clearing the campus at Columbia University and said other cities needed to follow suit, saying “it has to be stopped now.” … At the donor roundtable, Trump said he had studied Jewish history and had thoughts about this moment in U.S. history. “And you know, you go back through history, this is like just before the Holocaust. I swear. If you look, it’s the same thing,” Trump said. “You had a weak president or head of the country. And it just built and built. And then, all of a sudden, you ended up with Hitler. You ended up with a problem like nobody knew.”

At least one prominent investor is calling for the federal government to shift its economic strategy from the deliberate importation of cheap workers and government-funded consumers towards greater federal support for high-tech productivity: