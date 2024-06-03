Feds: Maryland County Helped Illegal Alien Sex Offender Evade Deportation

Officials in Baltimore County, Maryland, helped a convicted illegal alien sex offender evade deportation for weeks by suspending his prison sentence and setting him loose into the community, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials say.

Raul Calderon-Interiano, a 25-year-old Guatemalan national, first arrived at the United States-Mexico border near Laredo, Texas, as an unaccompanied alien child (UAC) in June 2014. Calderon-Interiano was subsequently given a Notice to Appear (NTA) in federal immigration court at a later date.

In November 2014, Calderon-Interiano was transferred by the Office of Refugee Resettlement to an adult sponsor in Maryland. The following year, in October 2015, a federal immigration judge ordered Calderon-Interiano deported from the U.S. after he failed to appear in court.

Calderon-Interiano, though, was not deported, and, in January 2023, the Baltimore County Police Department arrested and charged him with sexual abuse of a minor, attempted sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual offense, third-degree attempted sexual offense, and second-degree assault.

The day Calderon-Interiano was charged, ICE agents lodged a detainer against him — requesting custody if he were to be released from jail at any time.

In April 2024, the Circuit Court for Baltimore County convicted Calderon-Interiano of fourth-degree sexual contact and second-degree assault. He was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years of probation.

The court, though, suspended Calderon-Interiano’s prison sentence but required him to register as a sex offender. The Baltimore County Detention Center released Calderon-Interiano from jail instead of turning him over to ICE agents for deportation.

On May 29, ICE agents arrested Calderon-Interiano outside his residence in Baltimore. He remains in custody pending deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.