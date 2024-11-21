Report: Biden ‘Humanitarian Parole’ Enabled Sex Trafficking, Fraud

The House Judiciary Committee and its Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement released a report on Wednesday revealing rampant fraud and widespread abuse of the Biden-Harris administration’s CHNV “Humanitarian Parole” program.

The “Humanitarian Parole” program is an active initiative launched by the Biden-Harris administration in January 2023 that allows 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans per month to request entry to the United States, granting them legal stay for a period of “up to two years.”

Prospective beneficiaries of the parole program must count with the financial support of a U.S. citizen or “lawful permanent resident,” who declares to act as “sponsor.” Said sponsors are allegedly vetted by U.S. authorities and must provide sufficient proof and financial records that demonstrate his or her ability to assist one or more prospective beneficiaries.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the beneficiaries undergo a “clear and robust security vetting” prior to obtaining all the required authorizations from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) before traveling to the United States.

The House Judiciary’s report details that more than 531,000 individuals entered the United States through the Humanitarian Parole program as of September. The report points out that out of the almost 3 million applications, nearly 760,000 have been filed on behalf of Cuban nationals, nearly 1.5 million for Haitian nationals, nearly 178,000 on behalf of Nicaraguan nationals, and more than 432,300 on behalf of Venezuelan nationals.

The report reveals numerous irregularities found among the applications by a DHS fraud detection experts analysis completed in May, some of which include thousands of instances of the same Social Security number, phone number, and email address repeatedly used in different supporter applications. The same text responses to questions were also found on “1,800 such applications by nearly 190 different CHNV supporters.” More than 460 non-existent zip codes were used on more than 2,800 beneficiary applications.

According to the report, USCIS also approved sponsor applications from individuals who are “aliens in the United States on a short-term basis and who are subject to removal from the U.S. at any time,” such as bearers of temporary visas, TPS recipients, beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program, or even beneficiaries of the parole program themselves.

“In other words, the Biden-Harris Administration’s CHNV program incentivizes a new form of chain migration, in which foreign nationals in the U.S. on a temporary basis can sponsor additional foreign nationals to travel to the U.S. on a temporary basis, who can then sponsor additional foreign nationals to enter the country, and so on,” the report read.

The report revealed that some USCIS approved applicants submitted fraudulent documentation, with some sponsors admitting that the income they planned to use to support beneficiaries “includes income derived from criminal activity.”

“This oversight has uncovered how the Biden-Harris Administration’s willingness to cast aside the best interests of Americans has enabled fraud, undermined national security, and endangered public safety, all in favor of ensuring that hundreds of thousands of otherwise illegal aliens can come to the U.S. through CHNV,” the report concluded.

The report also found that the Biden-Harris Administration approved supporter applications for more than 80,000 individuals who were not residing in Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, or Venezuela. The program was allegedly intended to benefit victims of the authoritarian Castro, Maduro, and Ortega regimes as well as Haitian nationals fleeing from the out-of-control gang violence in their country.

Most alarmingly, the report revealed that sex traffickers may have potentially used the Parole program to traffic women and girls into the United States.

“A fraud analysis of CHNV applications revealed that some applications that were sent from the same IP addresses were submitted on behalf of a high proportion of female CHNV aliens,” the report observed. “In one such case, 21 supporter applications were submitted from the same IP address on behalf of 18 females and only three males. At least six of the females were under the age of 18.”

Rampant fraud accusations led to the Humanitarian Parole’s brief suspension in early August. The Biden-Harris administration resumed the program by the end of the month.

While the Biden-Harris administration announced in October that it would not extend the legal status of the program’s beneficiaries beyond its two-year duration, migrants who entered the United States through the program were reportedly instructed to attain legal status through other immigration programs, some of which include Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and asylum.

Reports published in recent months have revealed that several members of Cuba’s communist Castro regime have been granted entry and legal stay in the United States as beneficiaries of the Humanitarian Parole Program.

The communist officials include Luis Raúl González-Pardo Rodríguez, a Cuban pilot linked to the communist regime’s killing of four Americans in 1996 and Melody González Pedraza, a Cuban judge accused of issuing excessive prison sentences to peaceful Cuban dissidents. One of the nieces of Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz was reportedly accepted as a beneficiary of the “humanitarian parole” program in December 2023.

Marrero Cruz’s son, Manuel Alejandro Marrero Medina was also reportedly accepted as a beneficiary of the “Humanitarian Parole” program but was ultimately denied the required flight permit to enter the United States.

The House Judiciary Committee stressed in its report that “it is clear that Congress must act to address the massive influx of illegal immigrants during the Biden-Harris Administration and rein in the Administration’s dangerously radical open-border policies.”

“That the Biden-Harris Administration implemented the program without regard to fraud prevention, criminal activity, or the effect on American communities serves as further proof that the Administration prioritizes the best interests of illegal aliens above the best interests of Americans,” the report concluded.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.