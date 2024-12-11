Border Czar Tom Homan Says Deportation Starts in Chicago, Warns Mayor to Steer Clear

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming border czar, Tom Homan, appeared in Chicago on Tuesday and delivered a shot across the bow to sanctuary-supporting leaders of the city and state.

Homan directed his fire in particular at Chicago’s sanctuary-pushing Mayor Brandon Johnson and told the left-wing mayor he will be arrested and prosecuted if he stands in the way of Trump’s mass deportation plans.

The border czar spoke at Tuesday’s holiday event put on by the Law and Order PAC and the Northwest Side GOP Club and he didn’t hold back with his comments.

“Chicago’s in trouble because your mayor sucks and your governor sucks,” Homan exclaimed as he blasted the state’s sanctuary-supporting leaders, CBS News reported.

The incoming Trump official noted that the president-elect has put him in charge of the largest deportation effort ever planned and he intends to run some of that campaign right through Chicago.

“We’re going to start right here in Chicago, Illinois. If your Chicago mayor doesn’t want to help, he can step aside,” Homan warned. “But if he impedes us — if he knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien — I will prosecute him.”

WATCH — Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan Is No Nonsense: Violating U.S. Law “Isn’t the Answer” for More Workers:

He said he plans to send ICE agents to scour through Chicago in search of “criminals and gang members,” and added, “Count on it. It will happen.”

Chicago alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) was in attendance at Homan’s appearance and the alderman said most migrants have nothing to worry about.

Sposato said that Homan, “Made it perfectly clear — they’re going after the criminal element first. They’re not after dreamers. They’re after the criminal element first.”

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) also urged city officials to work with the Trump administration on these deportation plans. In a post on X, Lopez said he supports getting rid of the dangerous criminals in the neighborhoods.

“Great meeting incoming Border Czar @RealTomHoman! We must enforce the laws, starting with removing those committing dangerous, violent crimes with impunity because they have asylum protections,” Lopez wrote.

With Homan’s warnings echoing through Illinois government, the radical, left-wing governor put out a statement blasting Homan for his comments.

“It’s no secret that Illinois will face countless, baseless attacks over the next four years from the Trump Administration. Rather than responding to every ridiculous boast from Trump lackeys, Governor Pritzker is focused on what he was focused on during the first Trump term: leading our state with competence instead of chaos,” the Democrat governor’s office said in a statement.

