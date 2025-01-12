California Reports: Illegal Migrant Arrested amid Arson Fears

A reported illegal immigrant was arrested by police after California residents feared he would use a blowtorch to start wildfires in Los Angeles.

The man’s illegal status was reported By Bill Melugin at Fox News late on January 12:

Per ICE sources, the man seen in a viral video being subdued by residents & arrested by police w/ a blowtorch near the #KennethFire in West Hills is an illegal alien from Mexico named Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva. He is in custody on a probation violation & has NOT been charged w/ arson.

Melugin continued:

I’m told ICE will place a detainer request on him with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, but they do not expect it to be honored due to California’s Sanctuary State law. I’m told Sierra-Leyva will have a court appearance tomorrow.

The arrest comes as California legislators debate legislation that would provide another $25 million to help the state’s large population of illegal evade deportation during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Like New York City, the government of Los Angeles welcomes migrants because they serve as cheap labor, apartment-sharing renters, and welfare-aided consumers.

There were multiple videos of the arrest:

In 2021, local officials charged another illegal migrant with arson near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Available press reports do not say if the man was found guilty.

Many residents are sharing reports that fires were deliberately lit and are alert against possible arsonists.