Trump Rule Will Steer Transportation Dept. Funds to Non-Sanctuary Districts

The Trump administration released an order on Wednesday saying the Department of Transportation will prioritize grants to communities that are cooperating with immigration officials.

The order sent from the Department of Transportation is entitled “Ensuring reliance upon sound economic analysis in DOT policies, programs, and activities.”

The main thrust of the order is to ensure that all funding is applied to projects that make sense on a cost-benefit basis, a goal that would eliminate the left-wing political projects that Biden’s DOT funded.

However, there is also a provision in the order that states that communities will be given priority for their projects if they “require local compliance or cooperation with Federal immigration enforcement,” the Latin Times noted.

The memo also warns that contractors taking federal dollars may not employ illegal migrants.

Along with the immigration provision, the order also mentions that DOT will give “preference to communities with marriage and birth rates higher than the national average.”

The memo also cancels anything that requires DOT to uphold “vaccine and mask mandates.” So, communities that try to force these rules on a DOT project will not receive funding.

The order serves as another avenue to pressure far-left, Democrat-dominated areas to come in line with the Trump administrations goals by using the power of the DOT’s purse to underscore compliance.

The order comes on the heels of a multitude of Democrat states and cities loudly proclaiming their intentions to block the Trump administration’s agenda, especially where it comes to the policy to deport criminal illegals.

The memo is more evidence that, unlike his first term, Trump is using every avenue available to put his agenda in place quickly.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston