Honduran Teens Face Deportation After Tenn. Gun Store Robbery

The five teenaged Honduran nationals arrested in connection with a gun store robbery in Tennessee are to be deported back to their home country, according to reports.

The teens ranging in age from 13 to 15 were arrested after a high-speed chase on January 20 after prosecutors say they tried to use their car to ram into a gun store to rob the place, the Tennessee Star reports.

Surveillance video shows the car slamming into the store front after which masked men try to run inside with bags, according to WKRN-TV. The suspects then drive off with their damaged car after being unable to get past the inner security doors to the store.

The store, Arms and Ammo of Franklin, Tennessee, confirmed that the attempted robbery occurred at around four a.m. on January 20.

A source told the paper that all five suspects were Honduran natives and that they have been given ICE detainers, but the Franklin Police Department will not confirm the paper’s source or release booking photos because the suspects are all underage. Allthe FPD would say is that the five suspects were residing in Nashville at the time of their arrests.

A report by the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference revealed that there were 92 illegal migrants arrested in Williamson County from October to December, which amounted to ten percent of arrests across the county. Over the same three months, 2,700 illegals were convicted of crimes or arrested in the whole of the state.

The attempted gun store theft mirrors similar attempts made across Colorado last year, which were also perpetrated with automobiles used as ramming devices and often driven by underage illegal migrants.

At least eight attempted robberies of gun stores used this MO across Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas in 2024.

