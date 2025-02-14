FBI Points Out It Sent ‘Thousands of Agents’ to Help Deport Illegals

The FBI has said in a statement that it has dedicated “thousands of personnel” to help with immigration duties as the bureau responds to allegations that corrupt agents leaked information about immigration raids to migrant activists.

The FBI has called the allegations “unfounded” and insists that it is a good faith partner in the efforts to put President Donald Trump’s policies into effect, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reports.

“The facts show the FBI has been standing shoulder to shoulder with our DHS partners across the country to lawfully support their immigration enforcement efforts,” The FBI has said in its official statement.

“We have thousands of FBI personnel supporting these operations, including special agents embedded on DHS enforcement teams, intelligence analysts, linguists, and professional staff, all of whom are dedicated professionals deserving of respect,” the bureau’s denial continued.

“The FBI contribution to DHS’s immigration enforcement operations is nothing less than our full partnership, which has resulted in well over a thousand arrests and lawful detentions. Nearly two hundred of these involved felony arrest warrants, including some subjects of FBI investigations with gang affiliations or a nexus to terrorism,” the agency exclaimed. “We will continue to lean forward with our partners to prioritize the safety of the communities we all serve together.”

Since before the first Trump administration, the agency has been accused of being deeply involved in promulgating Russia hoaxes, refusing to admit that Hunter Biden’s laptop was real, and shopping false Trump dossiers, but in its statement on its involvement in Trump’s immigration actions, the bureau scolds its detractors, saying it is “deeply irresponsible” to lodge “unfounded allegations.”

“Making unfounded allegations calling FBI agents corrupt is deeply irresponsible and has not been supported by any evidence to date. As always, if violations of policy or the law are properly reported, the FBI will treat this with the utmost seriousness and take appropriate action,” the statement exclaimed.

“Unless evidence of violations is presented, such comments undermine the men and women of the FBI. The FBI invites DHS to partner in determining the source of any leaked information and working together professionally to ensure the safety and security of ongoing immigration enforcement operations,” the FBI concluded.

The note comes on the tail of allegations that the bureau leaked information ahead of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids intended to snatch up criminal illegals so they can be deported.

Trump Border czar Tom Homan even warned leakers that they will be tracked down and sent to jail for interfering with ICE raids.

On February 11, Homan appeared on Fox News and confirmed that there have been leaks about raids “coming from the inside,” and added, “some of the information we are receiving tends towards the FBI.”

“I talked to the deputy attorney general this week and they’ve opened up a criminal investigation. He thinks the information is coming from [the FBI],” Homan told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

