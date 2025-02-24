Secret Biden Policy Fast-Tracked Illegals Through Airport Security Lines

Pres. Joe Biden’s airport security agency opened up fast-track lines for illegal migrants in 2021, according to a Transportation Security Agency document released by President Donald Trump’s deputies.

The heretofore unreleased 2021 policy allowed illegal migrants to use a variety of “DHS-provided documents” to walk quickly through security checkpoints that held up many Americans.

These approved documents included various documents issued by DHS, such as warrants for arrests, “Notice to Appear” court appointments, and Alien Booking record documents.

The policy was unveiled by journalist Breanna Morello, who wrote, “These documents could be displayed electronically at TSA security checkpoints, meaning an illegal alien could present a photo or screenshot on their device, and TSA agents were permitted to grant them passage.”

“TSA officials claimed these documents didn’t exist during his [Biden’s] tenure, but the Trump Administration has since granted me access to this information,” Morello wrote.

She explains she obtained the information through a Freedom of Information lawsuit.

Biden’s deputies — especially border chief Alejandro Mayorkas — welcomed nine million southern migrants because they opposed borders. They were also trying to help Democrat-aligned investors by expanding the economy with extra low-wage workers, consumers, and renters.

Morello noted this easy-migration policy threatened ordinary Americans: “The Biden administration jeopardized national security by dispersing unvetted illegal aliens across the country. How many terrorists might now reside among us?”

Other journalists showed videos of the illegal migrants being ushered past waiting Americans by government-hired escorts.

The TSA document says the policy was adopted to reduce the delays caused by migrants seeking to get through airport security without normal identification documents:

In the document, TSA says the influx of illegals without IDs “places a severe burden on TSA checkpoints when attempting to vet multiple individuals.” The document goes on to brag about reducing the wait times since rolling this pilot program out, “use of CBP OneTM also resulted in an efficiency improvement in process cycle time over the IVCC procedures. The average cycle time for ID verification with CBP OneTM was 1.48 minutes as compared to an average IVCC cycle time of 12.87 minutes, an 88.50% reduction of average cycle time per individual.“

The 2021 policy may be dropped now that the border inflow has been forced down to almost zero under President Trump’s revived security policies.