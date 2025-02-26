Illegal Migrant Charged with Shooting Three in Michigan

A Mexican national, who has already been deported once, was arrested and charged with murder in a multiple shooting incident in Michigan, according to reports.

Police in Alpine Township, a northern suburb of Grand Rapids, charged Gilberto Hernandez-Mendez, 42, with eleven charges including murder, attempted murder, and a slew of weapons offenses stemming from a February 22 incident that left one dead and two more wounded, WWMT-TV reported.

Investigators allege that Hernandez-Mendez shot three women at an Alpine Township residence at around 2:30 a.m. after a “domestic dispute.”

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Norma Ramirez-Martinez, 56, dead. The deceased was the mother of the suspect’s ex-girlfriend. The girlfriend and another woman were both wounded in the shooting. The girlfriend’s two daughters were also injured, police said.

The suspect, who had been using a false name, fled the scene but was arrested a little over four hours later.

“It was a domestic dispute, this is a little bit concerning,” said Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker. “This is the third one in Kent County over the past, you know, like a month already we’ve had domestic violence-related homicides.”

Becker also noted that the suspect has already been deported once.

“It’s a federal charge, we don’t handle those, but a charge where he was removed from the country for coming in illegally before he was removed a prior time,” Becker explained.

Hernandez-Mendez has a past record and also has an immigration detainer on him and was previously marked for deportation.

He has been arraigned and is now in the Kent County Correctional Facility.

“It feels good, putting a violent suspect away,” Tommy Simspon, the Coloma Township police officer who made the arrest, told WXMI-TV.

